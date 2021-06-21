‘INSOLENT’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME GETS 14 DAYS NOTICE FROM UMNO – RECONVENE PARLIAMENT OR ELSE… – EVEN AS AHMAD MASLAN WARNS OF MOVE TO COLLECT SDs – BUT IS IT REALLY TO FORM NEW GOVT? OR FROM MUHYIDDIN LOYALISTS TO GET SUPPORT OR EVEN ‘PINCH’ MPs – SO AS TO HELP MUHYIDDIN CLING ONTO PM POST

Umno gives 14 days’ notice for govt to reconvene Parliament

Umno has given the government a 14 days’ notice to urgently reconvene Parliament, which is suspended under emergency laws.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said failure to do so would be viewed as insolence towards the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree and disrespect for the Council of Rulers.

“Umno takes a firm stand to pressure the government to respect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Council of Rulers’ decrees and call for a Parliament sitting within 14 days from the date of this notice,” Zahid said in a statement today.

“Failure to do so is viewed as insolence towards the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree and disrespect for the Council of Rulers.

“As a party founded on grounds to protect and defend the Malay rulers’ institution as stated under Article 3 of Umno’s constitution, a special meeting of the supreme council will be convened to decide our next move,” he added.

The statement follows a reported meeting of Umno’s political bureau chaired by Zahid last night.

Zahid further said Umno reiterates the party’s stand as presented during an audience with the Agong that it is of utmost importance for Parliament to reconvene soon so that the plight of those struggling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic could be raised, as well as to push for accountability in the present Perikatan Nasional administration.

“Therefore, there is no need for further arguments on the term ‘as soon as possible’ and ‘soon’ used in both statements that expressed a common stand (by Agong and the Council of Rulers) on the Parliament sitting,” said Zahid.

De facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan previously argued that the Agong in his decree did not specify an exact date on when the House should be in session and that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had indicated a September or October deadline.

“Now we are near the end of June. There’s July, then August, and September is soon, we will have Parliament then,” he reportedly said during a Bicara Harakah programme.

According to the National Recovery Plan announced by Muhyiddin last Wednesday, Parliament will reconvene during the third phase of Malaysia’s recovery from the lockdown.

Parliament has been suspended since the emergency came into force on Jan 11.

The emergency is due to end on Aug 1, subject to the advice by the independent committee on whether it can be lifted earlier.

