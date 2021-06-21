‘INSOLENT’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME GETS 14 DAYS NOTICE FROM UMNO – RECONVENE PARLIAMENT OR ELSE… – EVEN AS AHMAD MASLAN WARNS OF MOVE TO COLLECT SDs – BUT IS IT REALLY TO FORM NEW GOVT? OR FROM MUHYIDDIN LOYALISTS TO GET SUPPORT OR EVEN ‘PINCH’ MPs – SO AS TO HELP MUHYIDDIN CLING ONTO PM POST

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan acknowledged that there was a movement to collect statutory declarations (SD) from MPs on the formation of a new government.
However, Ahmad said he was not among the MPs who were approached.
“On the SDs, I have heard about them, and I do not deny their existence.
Ahmad is part of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s faction, which is speculated to be working out a deal with PKR to take down the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.
However, not all Umno MPs are supportive of the move, and some want to retain the current PN government.
Umno has 14 ministers and deputy ministers in the current government.
An opposing faction is led by Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein.
PKR had previously taken aim at him for purportedly trying to rally MPs for support to become the deputy prime minister and eventually take over from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
However, Hishammuddin dismissed the claims as rumours.
The political jostling is picking up with the expectation that Parliament will reconvene soon.
The emergency had helped the PN government to fend off challenges despite its uncertain majority as Parliament was suspended. This will end in August.
MKINI
.