BOMBSHELL – UMNO TO HOLD EMERGENCY MEETING TONIGHT – AS ARROGANT MUHYIDDIN INSULTS THE INTELLIGENCE OF THE AGONG, MALAY RULERS & THE PEOPLE WITH NONSENSICAL COMMITTEE TO CONSIDER IF HYBRID OR PHYSICAL PARLIAMENT SITTING MORE SUITABLE – AS IF ALL MPs HAVE NOT YET BEEN FULLY VACCINATED

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s political bureau is expected to hold an emergency meeting tonight to discuss follow-up measures after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay Rulers said that Parliament should reconvene immediately.
A source told FMT that the meeting is scheduled for 8pm at the Putra World Trade Centre and will be attended by some of the party’s top leaders with strict SOP compliance.
“The political bureau meeting will be at 8pm tonight. Let them (Umno leaders) decide on the next step,” the source said.
Yesterday, Umno Youth said it would urge the party’s Supreme Council to take strict action if the government fails to convene Parliament soon.
Its chief, Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, said this was in line with Umno’s stance in defending the interests of the Malay Rulers, as laid out in the party’s constitution.
Following this, Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi urged the party to bring forward its date to withdraw support for the Perikatan Nasional-led government if it continues to delay the opening of Parliament.
Last Wednesday, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said he was of the view that a parliamentary sitting should be held as soon as possible to discuss the emergency ordinance and the National Recovery Plan 2021. FMT
Committee formed to look into reconvening Parliament, says PM
KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said a committee comprising government and opposition representatives had been formed to look into important aspects before Parliament reconvenes.
Muhyiddin said the committee would consider whether it should be a physical or hybrid parliamentary sitting.
He said the government needed to scrutinise all matters to avoid problems after its implementation.
“I will need to closely look into this. I understand (the matter) very well and I was advised not only by the law minister but also by the attorney-general that my actions and those of the government must be in line with what is stipulated in the Federal Constitution,” he said.
He said the government, among others, needs to take into account whether the sitting can be held physically and whether a hybrid session was in line with provisions in the Standing Orders.
Besides this, he said there was also a need to consider whether Parliament itself was ready for a physical sitting, including sitting arrangements which needed to comply with the set SOPs.
Muhyiddin said it was not his intention to delay the reconvening of Parliament, but these were the issues that needed to be looked into carefully.
The prime minister also gave his commitment that both government backbenchers and opposition members represented in the committee will have a say in the decision-making process on whether to reconvene Parliament or not.
“I asked the committee, comprising of representatives of the government and the opposition, to evaluate the matter. Only after that will they inform me whether they are ready or not to commence the parliamentary sitting,” he said.
In this regard, he hoped the people would understand the situation, adding that it was not a matter of the government denying the rights of the elected representatives or acting against the views of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong or Malay Rulers.
“I understand my responsibilities as the prime minister but I have to act fairly to ensure there are no arising issues or problems later on. This is something I hope the people can understand and wait for the Parliament sitting,” he said. BERNAMA
