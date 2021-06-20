BOMBSHELL – UMNO TO HOLD EMERGENCY MEETING TONIGHT – AS ARROGANT MUHYIDDIN INSULTS THE INTELLIGENCE OF THE AGONG, MALAY RULERS & THE PEOPLE WITH NONSENSICAL COMMITTEE TO CONSIDER IF HYBRID OR PHYSICAL PARLIAMENT SITTING MORE SUITABLE – AS IF ALL MPs HAVE NOT YET BEEN FULLY VACCINATED

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s political bureau is expected to hold an emergency meeting tonight to discuss follow-up measures after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay Rulers said that Parliament should reconvene immediately.

A source told FMT that the meeting is scheduled for 8pm at the Putra World Trade Centre and will be attended by some of the party’s top leaders with strict SOP compliance.

“The political bureau meeting will be at 8pm tonight. Let them (Umno leaders) decide on the next step,” the source said.

Yesterday, Umno Youth said it would urge the party’s Supreme Council to take strict action if the government fails to convene Parliament soon.

Its chief, Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, said this was in line with Umno’s stance in defending the interests of the Malay Rulers, as laid out in the party’s constitution.

Following this, Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi urged the party to bring forward its date to withdraw support for the Perikatan Nasional-led government if it continues to delay the opening of Parliament.

Last Wednesday, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said he was of the view that a parliamentary sitting should be held as soon as possible to discuss the emergency ordinance and the National Recovery Plan 2021. FMT

