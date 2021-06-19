NEXT – UMNO TO WITHDRAW FROM PN GOVT BEFORE AUG 1 – IF MUHYIDDIN DELAYS CONVENING PARLIAMENT? : ‘WE CANNOT ALLOW UMNO TO BE CAUGHT UP IN THE PEOPLE’S ANGER,’ SAYS SUPREME COUNCIL’S PUAD

Drop PN support quickly if Parliament delayed, Puad urges Umno

PETALING JAYA: Umno should bring forward its date to withdraw support for the Perikatan Nasional-led government if it continues to delay the opening of Parliament, says a Supreme Council member.

Mohd Puad Zarkashi voiced his support for Umno Youth, which previously said it would urge its party’s leadership to take action if the government failed to convene Parliament soon.

“This is because the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Malay Rulers have called for Parliament to convene as soon as possible.

“Therefore, the Supreme Council should also expedite the date to withdraw support from the PN government, although the general assembly decided on Aug 1 at the latest,” he told FMT.

Puad noted that in March’s Umno general assembly, party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was given the mandate to discuss on a more suitable date with the Supreme Council.

He added that Umno now had strong reasons to make a firm decision and pull out from the government earlier.

“Umno has given PN the chance to rule for over a year. The party cannot continue to allow itself to be caught up in the people’s anger due to the government’s failure and the eighth prime minister’s stubbornness,” he said.

Earlier today, Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the government must issue a notice that Parliament can reconvene before Aug 1, when the state of emergency is scheduled to end, out of respect for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers.

The King had said last week that Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible for MPs to discuss Covid-19 matters, while the Conference of Rulers later issued a joint statement, saying there was no need for the Emergency to be extended beyond Aug 1 and for state assemblies to reconvene soon.

Meetings of the federal and state legislatures have been suspended during the state of emergency declared in January.

