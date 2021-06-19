RAIS YATIM CHICKENING OUT – OR IS MUHYIDDIN REGIME THROWING THE HOT POTATO BACK TO THE KING – IF AGONG DOESN’T ACT, WHY SHOULD WE KILL OUR OWN ‘EMERGENCY’ GOOSE? ‘KING HAS POWER WHEN TO RECALL PARLIAMENT UNDER EMERGENCY,’ SAYS MUHYIDDIN’S SENATE PRESIDENT

Senate president Rais Yatim is of the opinion that the Emergency Ordinance 2021 gives the King authority to recall Parliament.

Rais, who is also the Negeri Sembilan Bersatu chief, cited Section 14(1)(b) of the ordinance which states: “Parliament must be called, prorogued, or dissolved at a date deemed appropriate by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong”.

“This power was devolved to His Majesty. The devolution of power is complete,” he tweeted today.

Rais’ opinion contrasts with that of the administration led by his party’s president Muhyiddin Yassin – which appears set on reopening the House in September.

In a statement on Wednesday, the King did not state a specific date for Parliament to reconvene but said it should be done “as soon as possible”.

The Prime Minister’s Office said it took note of the King’s view and would act in accordance with the Federal Constitution.

Section 40(1) of the Federal Constitution states that the King acts on the advice of the government.

Lawyer New Sin Yew argued that this also applies to emergency powers, meaning that the King must still wait for the government’s advice before recalling Parliament.

“Under the Federal Constitution, the King can’t act on his own accord.

“The emergency ordinance must be read with Article 40(1) of the Federal Constitution,” New told Malaysiakini.

Parliament’s Standing Orders, meanwhile, also give the power to the prime minister as leader of the House, to set when Parliament should reconvene with 28 days advance notice.

The September timeline for Parliament reopening was based on Muhyiddin’s remarks that the House would convene once the country reached Phase Three of its Covid-19 exit plan.

Malaysia will enter Phase Three when it has fewer than 2,000 daily Covid-19 cases, Intensive Care Unit capacity at moderate levels, and with 40 percent of the population totally vaccinated.

The government estimates that these targets will be met in September.

De facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan argued that September was considered soon. MKINI

Dewan Negara president Rais Yatim says under Section 14(1)(a) of the Emergency Ordinance, during an emergency the powers to reconvene, prorogue or dissolve Parliament no longer lies with the federal constitution, therefore the king can act without the advice of the prime minister.

POWERS conferred under the Emergency Ordinance 2021 allows for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to reconvene, prorogue or dissolve Parliament, said Rais Yatim.

Citing Section 14(1)(a) of the ordinance, the senate president said during an emergency, the powers to reconvene, prorogue or dissolve Parliament no longer lies with the federal constitution.This means that the king can act without the advice of the prime minister. Earlier today, Umno president Zahid Hamidi also highlighted the same, saying that the provisions under the Emergency Ordinance supersede the federal constitution and the king can convene a sitting at any time. A decree by the king on June 16 called for Parliament to be convened as soon as possible to debate the country's Covid-19 response. The Malay rulers called for the same in a separate statement and also said the emergency should not be extended beyond August 1. Lawyer New Sin Yew, meanwhile, tweeted a different view of the Emergency Ordinance. He said the king cannot summon Parliament on his own accord despite what the ordinance said, as the monarch's power to do so must still be read with constitutional provisions requiring him to act on the advice of the cabinet. New noted that the ordinance states the king may summon, prorogue and dissolve Parliament as he "thinks appropriate". "The phrase "the (Yang di-Pertuan Agong) thinks appropriate" is commonly found in other written laws and have always been understood to mean that the (king) acts on advice," he said.

