SWEET ‘REVENGE’ FOR UMNO’S TAJUDDIN – NO NEED TO BE SO SCARED, LAH. WE WON’T OUST YOU LAH! TAJUDDIN, WHO WAS RECENTLY SACKED FROM PRASARANA, TELLS MUHYIDDIN TO CALL FOR PARLIAMENT SITTING IMMEDIATELY – UMNO WON’T RAISE A VOTE OF NO-CONFIDENCE AND NEITHER WILL DAP & PKR, SAYS UMNO ELECTION CHIEF

PASIR SALAK: There will be no motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in the Dewan Rakyat sitting once it convenes, assured Umno Election director.

As such, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman urged Muhyiddin to convene the sitting immediately.

He also convinced Muhyiddin that there was nothing to be scared of since Umno is part of the government too.

“The sitting should be convened as soon as possible to discuss various problems and the issue of no-confidence against him will not be raised.

“The government should not be scared on the possibility of having a motion of no-confidence because Umno has released a statement before that such a motion will not be raised as we want to focus on handling Covid-19 and the people.

“The opposition party such as PKR and DAP have also come out with statements and they have given their assurance that the motion will not be raised against the government,” he said in a press conference after handing over food aid to frontliners at the Langkap Health Clinic, here, today.

“There is nothing to be afraid of, nothing to fear. The Prime Minister has been assured by everyone that there will be no vote of no confidence (against him).

“The sitting should be held immediately since there are a lot of ideas and suggestions from Members of the Dewan Rakyat which we can implement to handle the Covid-19 issue and economic problems.

“So we hope the government, specifically the Prime Minister, will call for the Parliament sitting to be held soon,” he added.

On Wednesday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah expressed his view that Parliament should sit as soon as possible.

In a statement, Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin had said the king expressed the opinion after listening to the views of various parties.

“After weighing all views by political leaders, the Special Independent Committee on Emergency 2021 as well as experts and members of government agencies, His Majesty has expressed the opinion that the Parliament sitting must be held as soon as possible.

“This is to enable the Emergency Ordinances and the National Recovery Plan to be debated by the members of Dewan Rakyat,” Ahmad Fadil had said.

NST

.