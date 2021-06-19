CHILLING NEWS – SUBANG JAYA MAYOR NORAINI GETS COVID-19 – DESPITE BEING FULLY VACCINATED

Subang Jaya mayor tests positive for Covid-19

SUBANG Jaya mayor Noraini Roslan has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a press statement, she said she contracted the virus from her husband, who was infected after being exposed to a Covid-19 positive colleague at his workplace.

Noraini, who was fully vaccinated, said she was asymptomatic and doing well under self-quarantine, in accordance with the Health Ministry’s procedures.

She said the threat of Covid-19 was real and very worrying.

“Being fully vaccinated is not a guarantee that one will not be infected.

“The community must have a high level of awareness about Covid-19 and play their part in flattening the infection curve by following the SOP that has been put in place by the National Security Council and local authorities, ” she said.

She advised the people, especially senior citizens, to register for their vaccination via MySejahtera application as soon as possible, to enable the country to achieve herd immunity.

“Avoid public places, stay at home if there is no dire need to go out and adopt a smart working culture in completing tasks for work.

“Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) has opened many online avenues for the public to continue seeking our services without the need to be physically present.

“MBSJ staff that are the frontliners in facilitating the lockdown are also reminded to always follow the SOP strictly when on duty, ” she said.

Noraini said she was thankful for all the thoughts and prayers from her well-wishers.

She said that she was working from home and in contact with the directors and officers from time to time, adding that she would continue to do so until the end of her quarantine period.