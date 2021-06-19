MORE CONFIRMATION FOR THE ROYAL EARS – TO ACT DECISIVELY: LACK OF UNITY IMPEDING FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19, ADMITS HEALTH DG – EVEN AS DAILY INFECTIONS STAY STUBBORNLY HIGH AT 5,911 – UNABLE TO FALL MEANINGFULLY DUE TO MUHYIDDIN REGIME’S GROSS INCOMPETENCE IN MANAGING THE PANDEMIC

5,911 new cases reported, S’gor still at top of list with 2,111

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded 5,911 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday (June 19), bringing the total number of cases reported since the pandemic began to 691,115.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor still had the most infections in the country, with 2,111 new cases detected today.

This was followed by Negri Sembilan with 770 new cases, Sarawak (569), Johor (498) and Kuala Lumpur (483).

Perlis recorded no new cases on Saturday while Putrajaya only had three new Covid-19 infections. ANN

Dr Noor Hisham: Sense of unity in fight against Covid-19 still lacking among Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR ― The sense of unity among Malaysians in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic is still lacking thus contributing to the high number of positive cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.He admitted that the standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance among the public was still an issue today even though the pandemic had been around for more than a year.

“I think this is lacking because there is actually discordance in term of our unity, instead of fighting against the virus, we are fighting against each other in term of opinion, in term of approach and etcetera,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the 1st Malaysia International Webinar on Psychological First Aid organised by Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) today.

Dr Noor Hisham assured that during the crisis, every decision was made with thorough consideration.

“When you have a life and livelihood, a balance between health and economic, how do you create a right balance, this is a very difficult and challenging job to have the minimum impact on economic and maximum outcome in health.

“This is why sometimes it’s not straightforward, because you need to take into consideration many other issues before a decision is being made,” he said. ― Bernama

