MORE CONFIRMATION FOR THE ROYAL EARS – TO ACT DECISIVELY: LACK OF UNITY IMPEDING FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19, ADMITS HEALTH DG – EVEN AS DAILY INFECTIONS STAY STUBBORNLY HIGH AT 5,911 – UNABLE TO FALL MEANINGFULLY DUE TO MUHYIDDIN REGIME’S GROSS INCOMPETENCE IN MANAGING THE PANDEMIC

5,911 new cases reported, S’gor still at top of list with 2,111

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded 5,911 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday (June 19), bringing the total number of cases reported since the pandemic began to 691,115.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor still had the most infections in the country, with 2,111 new cases detected today.

This was followed by Negri Sembilan with 770 new cases, Sarawak (569), Johor (498) and Kuala Lumpur (483).

Perlis recorded no new cases on Saturday while Putrajaya only had three new Covid-19 infections. ANN

