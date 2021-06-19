UMNO, THE LARGEST MALAY PARTY, SAYS IT – ‘AGONG HAS THE POWER TO CALL FOR PARLIAMENT ANYTIME’ – WHILE ‘VILLAGE CHAMPION’ PAS, HEADLESS CHICKEN AT THE PROSPECT OF LOSING CUSHY POSTS & TOO COWARDLY TO ATTACK UMNO, RUSHES TO BLAME ‘EXTREMIST’ PAKATAN INSTEAD
King has power to call for Parliament at any time, says Zahid
THE Yang di-Pertuan Agong has the power to call for Parliament to reconvene at any time, said Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
He highlighted Section 14 of the Emergency Ordinance, which provides that Parliament can be reconvened, prorogued and dissolved at a date that is determined by the king during the emergency.
He added that Section 15 of the Emergency Ordinance says that the King can reconvene, prorogue and dissolve parliament after consultation with the Malay Rulers and heads of states.
“All these views affirm that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong can indeed convene a sitting of Parliament at any time,” Zahid said in a Facebook post.
“Since Article 55 no longer applies (during a state of emergency), therefore Article 40 stipulating that the Agong must follow the advice of the cabinet also does not apply,” he said.
“These views are in line with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree on February 24, 2021 that parliamentary sessions can be held during the emergency period.
“It is also in line with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s order a few days ago for Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible,” Zahid said, referring to the king’s decree on June 16 calling for Parliament be convened as soon as possible to debate the country’s Covid-19 response.
The Malay rulers called for the same in a separate statement and also said the emergency should not be extended beyond August 1.
Following the statement from the king and the rulers, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Takiyuddin Hassan said the king’s decree did not specify a date or period when Parliament should be reopened.
Harapan in power: Don’t be fooled a second time – Hadi
PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has warned the younger generation of voters against “being fooled a second time” by allowing Pakatan Harapan to return to power.
He claimed, in just a few days of taking over Putrajaya after the 14th general election (GE14), Harapan revealed its “extreme attitude” towards Islam and its leaders, when both matters should have been defended as per Allah’s commands.
“To the younger generation who did not witness events from the past, don’t be easily swayed by media without borders that will bring regret on Earth and in the afterlife.
“It is enough for this major thing to serve as a lesson,” said Hadi in a statement.
His latest warning came as the legitimacy of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional administration continues to come under heavy scrutiny for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hadi further reminded that lessons from the prophet represent timeless wisdom, including for believers to not easily forget past shortcomings until they could be easily fooled again and again.
Looking back, he repeated claims that Harapan’s GE14 victory was because voters fell for their promises, including those deemed “impossible” to fulfill.
He also claimed Harapan failed to take responsibility for its failures, laying blame on the past BN administration, while scrambling for the prime minister’s post.
PAS previously entered into a partnership with Harapan components PKR and DAP as part of Pakatan Rakyat (PR), forming several state governments since 2008.
GE14 saw PAS breaking ranks from PR and contesting elections with support from its Gagasan Sejahtera partners before eventually partnering with Umno through Muafakat Nasional. mkini
