SHOCK COMMODITIES CRASH – COVID-19 NOT FULLY OVER, YET THE SPECULATORS ALREADY EYEING CHINA’S VAST MARKET AGAIN! HOW CHINA ‘PERIODICALLY RELEASING’ METAL RESERVES ANNOUNCEMENT TO TACKLE HIGH PRICES & SHORTAGES – STUNNED THE STAMPEDE

Since China emerged from the Coronavirus pandemic last year, the world’s second largest economic powerhouse has not looked back. Its economy grew a record 18.3% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter last year – the biggest jump in gross domestic product (GDP) since China started keeping quarterly records in 1992.

Sure, the Chinese economy has not completely recovered from the pandemic. But it was the only major economy that grew last year, reported a 2.3% growth in 2020 from a year ago. And one of the reasons why the country’s economy has yet to shoot up is because the government has also started cracking down on debt, even before consumer spending could return to pre-pandemic levels.

It is a tricky balancing act. If the Chinese policymakers do nothing, they fear that excessive debt level would threaten the health of the economy. Debt has continued to rise largely due to easy access to business loans. However, if the government is too aggressive in containing debt levels, it could cripple the recovery in consumer consumption and struggling service sector.

Nevertheless, the speedy economic recovery brings along two major problems – inflation and escalating commodity price . While the Chinese government could temporarily deploy “subsidies”, one of its tools in the toolbox to contain the inflation, a different tool must be used to tackle concerns over shortages and high prices of commodities, especially industrial metals.

Known as the world’s factory, China is essentially the world’s top metal consumer. Naturally, the country’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic also means its rapid and industry-driven sectors have pushed up the global commodity prices. It was so bad that the Factory-Gate-Prices – the price at which factory sells goods to wholesalers – have jumped to its highest since the 2008 Financial Crisis.

In May, China’s producer price index jumped 9% year-on-year, higher than analysts’ forecast of 8.5%. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the surge was largely driven by rising manufacturing material costs, including those of non-ferrous metals, crude oil, iron ore and other bulk commodities. If China’s exports include these rising costs, it could export inflation to the world as well.

Last month, the price of copper hit a record high of above US$10,500 a tonne. Shanghai aluminium touched its highest since 2010 in May, while zinc jumped to its highest since 2007. Even the prices of non-metal commodities like lumber and corn had skyrocketed to historic levels this year. To make matters worse, speculation has made the price of commodities go even higher.

But on Wednesday, all hell broke loose when Beijing finally made good on its warning last month to fight hoarding and excessive speculation. It released industrial metals from its national reserves to curb commodity prices. The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said it would release batches of metals, including copper, aluminium and zinc, making them available to manufacturers.

As a result, prices of commodities were dropping like a rock on Thursday. The futures prices for palladium and platinum fell more than 11% and 7% respectively. Contracts for copper plunged 4.8% while corn futures lost 6%. Even oil prices were down more than 1%. Other metals like silver, gold and even sugar, soybeans and orange juice were also affected.

On the same day (Thursday), Beijing said it will further release its state reserves of copper, aluminium and zinc to ensure stable prices of commodities and ease cost pressure on firms. While no one knows how much China has in its reserves of industrial metals, analysts think the country could have stockpiled 2-million tonnes of copper, 700,000 tonnes of zinc and 1. 5-million tonnes of aluminium.

This would be the first publicly announced release of copper from China’s state stockpiles since 2005, and the first time reserves of aluminium and zinc are being sold since 2010. However, some analysts and speculators are betting this could be just a psychology war to bring down the commodity price, without any real intention to release significant amounts of metal into the market.

But considering Beijing’s vast buying power over metals, it’s definitely a risky gamble to bet that China is bluffing. Besides, the government and the central bank have been worried for some time – even before the pandemic – that the country’s economic recovery could be jeopardized by the inflation pressure generated by the high price of commodities.

The announcement that they will start to “periodically” release reserves of aluminium, copper and zinc to the market was not only tactically brilliant even in a psychological war against speculators, but was also effective in tackling soaring commodity prices, which had been a source of inflation fears. The actual amount of reserves to be released does not matter. It’s the intent that is important.

The fact that the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) has ordered state enterprises to control risks and limit their exposure to overseas commodities markets could only mean one thing – China has plenty of reserves to feed domestic fabricators and manufacturers without going to external markets.

FINANCE TWITTER

