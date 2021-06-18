PAS STARTS TO FALL APART – TAKIYUDDIN UNDER POLICE PROBE OVER ‘SPINNING’ AGONG’S ‘ASAP’ DECREE – EVEN AS MUSLIM NGOS DENY SIGNING STATEMENT THEY BACKED EXTENDING EMERGENCY BY ANOTHER 8 MONTHS

Police have launched an investigation against de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan, over his comments on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s wish to see Parliament reconvene as soon as possible.

In a brief statement, Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani this evening confirmed that they have received reports against the minister.

“The investigation is being carried out by Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department,” Acryl Sani said.

The top cop added that investigators would call all the relevant individuals to assist in their investigation.

On Wednesday, a statement issued by Istana Negara stated that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah is of the opinion that Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible to allow MPs to debate emergency laws and the National Recovery Plan.

Several hours after that, Takiyuddin told PAS mouthpiece Harakah in an interview that the king did not specify an exact date on when the legislature should be in session.

The PAS secretary-general had argued that September is soon, as per the National Recovery Plan that was laid out by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin a day earlier (on Tuesday).

His remarks had sparked uproar among members of the public, who believed that the minister was being disrespectful of Sultan Abdullah.

Following this, Pakatan Harapan Youth lodged a police report against Takiyuddin.

Earlier today, Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin, when asked by the media to comment on the police report against Takiyuddin, promised that there will be no double standard.

He said that police would investigate each report they receive, regardless of the status of the individuals involved.

“So, let the police look into the report first… They need to identify the actual offence,” Hamzah was quoted by Bernama as saying.

“Anyone who is mentioned in a police report will be investigated. No double standard on that,” he added when asked if Takiyuddin would be called in to give his statement. MKINI

