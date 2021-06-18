PAS STARTS TO FALL APART – TAKIYUDDIN UNDER POLICE PROBE OVER ‘SPINNING’ AGONG’S ‘ASAP’ DECREE – EVEN AS MUSLIM NGOS DENY SIGNING STATEMENT THEY BACKED EXTENDING EMERGENCY BY ANOTHER 8 MONTHS

Reconvene Parliament: Police investigating Takiyuddin over comments on king’s wish

Police have launched an investigation against de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan, over his comments on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s wish to see Parliament reconvene as soon as possible.

In a brief statement, Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani this evening confirmed that they have received reports against the minister.

“The investigation is being carried out by Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department,” Acryl Sani said.

The top cop added that investigators would call all the relevant individuals to assist in their investigation.

On Wednesday, a statement issued by Istana Negara stated that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah is of the opinion that Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible to allow MPs to debate emergency laws and the National Recovery Plan.

Several hours after that, Takiyuddin told PAS mouthpiece Harakah in an interview that the king did not specify an exact date on when the legislature should be in session.

The PAS secretary-general had argued that September is soon, as per the National Recovery Plan that was laid out by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin a day earlier (on Tuesday).

His remarks had sparked uproar among members of the public, who believed that the minister was being disrespectful of Sultan Abdullah.

Following this, Pakatan Harapan Youth lodged a police report against Takiyuddin.

Earlier today, Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin, when asked by the media to comment on the police report against Takiyuddin, promised that there will be no double standard.

He said that police would investigate each report they receive, regardless of the status of the individuals involved.

“So, let the police look into the report first… They need to identify the actual offence,” Hamzah was quoted by Bernama as saying.

“Anyone who is mentioned in a police report will be investigated. No double standard on that,” he added when asked if Takiyuddin would be called in to give his statement. MKINI

Islamic NGOs deny signing statement backing extension of emergency

Several Islamic NGOs have denied that they consented to have their names added to a purported list of 440 groups that support extending the state of emergency.

The list, which was compiled by NGO Ummah and published on PAS mouthpiece Harakah Daily yesterday, called for the emergency to be extended for another eight months after Aug 1.

Among those who denied their support for the statement were Aid4Palestine, the Palestinian Cultural Organization (PCOM), and Multiracial Reverted Muslims (MRM).

In a statement today, Aid4Palestine secretariat spokesperson Dr Suhazeli Abdullah (above) said the group was apolitical and regretted that their name was misused.

“It is not our main purpose to support such political statements… We regret that Aid4Palestine’s name was used irresponsibly and we ask Ummah to retract that list of NGOs,” Suhazeli said.

Meanwhile, MRM president Firdaus Wong said he contacted several other groups who also denied signing on to the Ummah statement.

He said among them were the Islamic Propagation Society International and the Global Unity Network.

Separately, Harakah explained they only published Ummah’s press statement without any editing.

They added that Ummah has rectified the statement.

The current state of emergency is slated to end on Aug 1.

The Conference of Rulers on Wednesday said it was their view that there was no need for the emergency to extend beyond that  date. MKINI

