AS MUHYIDDIN HOLDS THE COUNTRY TO RANSOM – ALL EYES ON N.SEMBILAN AS IT SEEKS AGONG’S CONSENT – WILL IT BE ALLOWED TO CONVENE STATE ASSEMBLY BEFORE EMERGENCY ENDS ON AUG 1 – PIPPING PERLIS’ AUG 24 WHICH MAY BE TOO LATE – AS FEDERAL PARLIAMENT MUST REOPEN ON AUG 2 OR A MAJOR CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS WILL BE TRIGGERED

N. Sembilan to seek King’s consent to convene state assembly, says MB

SEREMBAN — The Negri Sembilan government will seek the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah through the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir to convene the State Legislative Assembly.

“I will present the resolutions of the discussion to Tuanku Muhriz to get his consent.

The last time the state assembly was convened was on December 3, 2020, for five days.

Aminuddin said any date to be raised for Tuanku Muhriz’s consent would also take into account the notice period of at least 28 days to state assembly members in accordance with Rule IV, Order 5, Rules and Standing Orders of the State Legislative Assembly 1960.

He explained that if it is important and necessary, the notice can be issued as soon as possible subject to the consent of Tuanku Muhriz.

Aminuddin also expressed his gratitude for Al-Sultan Abdullah’s view that Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible to enable the Emergency Ordinances and the National Recovery Plan to be debated by members of the Dewan Rakyat.

The King expressed his views after chairing the Special Meeting of Malay Rulers at Istana Negara last Wednesday. — Bernama

Perlis state assembly to meet on Aug 24

KANGAR: Perlis has become the first state to set a definite date for the state legislative assembly, just two days after the advice by the King and the Malay Rulers to reconvene as soon as possible.

The state assembly is scheduled to reconvene for three days from Aug 24.

“We have no problems convening the state assembly as the Emergency will end on Aug 1,” he told Bernama today.

He said a meeting with related agencies, among them the National Security Council (MKN) of Perlis, police and the state health department, would be held soon to seek advice on SOPs and other Covid-19-related regulations.

“This is not the first time the state assembly will be convening during the Covid-19 period, but we will give emphasis to aspects of SOP compliance as done previously,” he said.

Hamdan advised assemblymen who will be attending the meeting to focus on issues related to efforts to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

Earlier, Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor said the state was ready to hold its assembly sitting at any time the situation permitted.

“We will seek advice from the National Security Council and we will be ready to reconvene under strict SOPs,” he said in a statement.

Hajiji said he held discussions with assembly speaker Kadzim Yahya yesterday following the King’s view that Parliament should sit as soon as possible.

In a statement, Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the King was aware of Parliament’s important role in discussing issues involving Covid-19. – BERNAMA

PKR MP: Parliament must reopen August 2 latest to prevent constitutional crisis once Emergency ends

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s Parliament must reconvene on August 2 at the very latest, the day immediately after the current Emergency’s scheduled August 1 end date, PKR MP Fahmi Fadzil said today.

Fahmi pointed out that today is the 183th day or six months and one day since MPs last met with the last Dewan Rakyat sitting on December 17, 2020, and said this meant Malaysia would be at risk of breaching the Federal Constitution if not for the current Emergency.

“However, if the Emergency ends on August 1, 2021, this means Section 14(1)(a) no longer applies as the Emergency is no longer in force. Therefore Article 55(1) of the Federal Constitution will be applicable again at that time.

“Therefore, to avoid a constitutional crisis, Parliament must meet no later than August 2, 2021. Not September or October, as repeated by Tan Sri Mahiaddin and Datuk Seri Takiyuddin,” the Lembah Pantai MP said, referring to the prime minister and the law minister.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had on June 15 said Parliament can reopen in September or October under the third phase of the government’s new National Recovery Plan, while minister in charge of law and Parliament Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan had on June 16 reiterated that Parliament could reopen by September.

Fahmi said both Muhyiddin’s and Takiyuddin’s statement does not take into account the Emergency factor, while also pointing out that the Conference of Rulers had on June 16 said there was no need to extend the Emergency after August 1.

In urging for the aversion of a constitutional crisis with a reopening of Parliament by August 2 at the latest, Fahmi urged both the prime minister and the minister to immediately seek the attorney-general’s advice and explain the public about the matter to avoid confusing the public and MPs.

“Above all that, since the Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers have decreed that Parliament reconvene ‘as soon as possible’, in light of the Parliament being the best platform to hear the problems and solve the citizens’ issues, and to avoid any constitutional crisis from happening, the prime minister must as early as today seek audience with and advise His Majesty to summon for a Parliament meeting,” he said. MALAY MAIL

