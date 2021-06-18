AS MUHYIDDIN HOLDS THE COUNTRY TO RANSOM – ALL EYES ON N.SEMBILAN AS IT SEEKS AGONG’S CONSENT – WILL IT BE ALLOWED TO CONVENE STATE ASSEMBLY BEFORE EMERGENCY ENDS ON AUG 1 – PIPPING PERLIS’ AUG 24 WHICH MAY BE TOO LATE – AS FEDERAL PARLIAMENT MUST REOPEN ON AUG 2 OR A MAJOR CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS WILL BE TRIGGERED

The state assembly is scheduled to reconvene for three days from Aug 24.
“We have no problems convening the state assembly as the Emergency will end on Aug 1,” he told Bernama today.
He said a meeting with related agencies, among them the National Security Council (MKN) of Perlis, police and the state health department, would be held soon to seek advice on SOPs and other Covid-19-related regulations.
“This is not the first time the state assembly will be convening during the Covid-19 period, but we will give emphasis to aspects of SOP compliance as done previously,” he said.
Hamdan advised assemblymen who will be attending the meeting to focus on issues related to efforts to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.
Earlier, Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor said the state was ready to hold its assembly sitting at any time the situation permitted.
“We will seek advice from the National Security Council and we will be ready to reconvene under strict SOPs,” he said in a statement.
Hajiji said he held discussions with assembly speaker Kadzim Yahya yesterday following the King’s view that Parliament should sit as soon as possible.
In a statement, Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the King was aware of Parliament’s important role in discussing issues involving Covid-19. – BERNAMA