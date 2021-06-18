MUHYIDDIN & CO DIGGING THEIR OWN GRAVES? WITH THE RULERS AGAINST THEM & THE PEOPLE ON THE BRINK OF REVOLT AT THEIR DESPERATE SHENANIGANS – THE BACKLASH WILL BE SEVERE IF THEY CONTINUE TO SCHEME & PLOT TO CLING TO POWER AT ALL COSTS

When will Muhyiddin reconvene parliament, ask analysts

PUTRAJAYA does not appear to be in a hurry to allow Parliament to sit again any time soon, said political analysts.

They said it is clear the government will have to convene Parliament following the decree by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Wednesday but the question remains: When?

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement yesterday responded to the decree that the government will act based on the federal constitution and other laws on the King’s call for parliament to be convened soon.

The PMO added that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, in his previous audiences with His Majesty, had briefed and advised the King on the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, the enforcement of emergency ordinances and the implementation of the national vaccination programme.

“Putrajaya does not seem to be very keen on convening Parliament before August 1 despite the political and public pressure,” Universiti Malaya’s Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi told The Malaysian Insight.

He said the government will likely wait out the emergency, which is expiring on August 1, even if it’s unlikely to be extended, following the Conference of Rulers’ statement on Wednesday.

The Conference of Rulers had said there was no necessity for the emergency to be extended after its expiry on August 1.

Prior to their statement, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said Parliament should meet as soon as possible so that lawmakers can debate the emergency ordinances that were passed.

He said MPs should also be allowed to debate the National Recovery Plan that was announced by Muhyiddin on Tuesday.

This is the second time the King has said that Parliament should meet despite the state of emergency which was put in play by Muhyiddin. But to date, the government has declined to reconvene Parliament, citing Covid-19 pandemic concerns.

Muhyiddin had said previously that Parliament can only convene during Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan, which is estimated to be around September onwards.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is likely to wait till September before it allows lawmakers to meet again, said International Islamic University of Malaysia’s Dr Tunku Mohar Tunku Mohd Mokhtar.

“One indication was de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan’s statement on Wednesday night, after the rulers’ decisions,” said the political science lecturer.

Despite the King’s decree to hold Parliament as soon as possible, Takiyuddin told the PAS organ Harakah that the government will only reconvene Parliament in September.

“The King did not specify which month the sitting should be held. He only said as soon as possible,” the PAS secretary-general said.

No more emergency

But one thing analysts are confident of is that Muhyiddin will not try to extend the emergency beyond August 1.

“After what the Conference of Rulers said about there being no necessity to extend the emergency, it would be political suicide for Muhyiddin and PN to try extending the emergency,” said Awang Azman.

“It would be akin to going against the Malay rulers,” said the Malay ethnic studies lecturer.

On January 11, Muhyiddin had announced a state of emergency after announcing lockdowns for several states.

Using the emergency, the government has suspended all legislative assemblies including Parliament. It has also passed various laws including those that circumvent the legislative process for spending.

Tunku Mohar said PN could try to save Muhyiddin by forging a confidence-and-supply agreement with the opposition.

“This would take away the fear of a no-confidence motion against Muhyiddin when Parliament meets. Following the experience of Perak last year, he could try the same.

“Without such a bill, the executive will risk a no-confidence vote in the legislature,” said Tunku Mohar.

As for the emergency, Tunku Mohar also believes that Muhyiddin won’t try to extend it.

“Asking for an extension of emergency will be a bad option when the monarchs had suggested that there is no need for it.

“The image of the government, if the prime minister and his cabinet still care about it, will be tarnished.

“It is against the Malay custom to go against the Malay rulers,” said Tunku Mohar.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

