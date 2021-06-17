BOMBSHELL – DEFIANCE IN THE AIR! WOULD MUHYIDDIN BREAK HIS OWN EMERGENCY BY CONVENING PARLIAMENT BEFORE AUG 1? WILL HIS INNER CIRCLE WHO FEAR LOSING POWER ALLOW HIM TO EVEN IF HE WOULD? PMO SAYS GOVT TO FOLLOW UP ON KING’S CALL TO REOPEN PARLIAMENT BASED ON CONSTITUTION – WHICH IMPLIES NO MORE TYING IT TO COVID-19 NUMBERS, HERD IMMUNITY & WHAT-NOT – YET BACKDOOR PM WOULD STILL BE SNUBBING ROYAL DECREE BY CALLING FOR A SITTING ONLY AUG 1 ONWARDS – WHICH MEANS PARLIAMENT WON’T SIT ‘ASAP’ BUT ROUGHLY ONLY IN ANOTHER 3 MONTHS TIME IN SEPT
Govt to follow up on King’s call to reconvene Parliament based on Federal Constitution, says PMO
PETALING JAYA: The King’s call to reconvene Parliament as soon as possible has been noted and will be followed up by the government, says the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
The PMO said that with regard to the views of the King, the government will follow up with actions based on the Federal Constitution and the laws of the country.
“The government takes note of the views of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as stated in the Istana Negara statement dated June 16.
“In the sessions of audience with the King prior to this, the Prime Minister had informed and advised the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the ongoing management of the Covid-19 pandemic, enforcement of the Emergency Ordinances, the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, economic incentive packages, financial assistance to the people, convening of the Parliament, National Recovery Plan and other related matters.
On June 16, the King called for the Parliament to be reconvened as soon as possible.
Istana Negara Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin had said that the King conveyed this after looking at all the views presented by the political leaders, the Special Independent Committee on Emergency and experts as well as government agencies.
“This is to allow the Emergency Ordinance and the National Recovery Plan to be debated by members of the Dewan Rakyat,” read the statement on Wednesday (June 16).
The statement follows a special meeting of Malay Rulers held at Istana Negara on Wednesday to discuss efforts to combat Covid-19.
Below is the full statement:
