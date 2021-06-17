Govt to follow up on King’s call to reconvene Parliament based on Federal Constitution, says PMO

PETALING JAYA: The King’s call to reconvene Parliament as soon as possible has been noted and will be followed up by the government, says the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The PMO said that with regard to the views of the King, the government will follow up with actions based on the Federal Constitution and the laws of the country.

“The government takes note of the views of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as stated in the Istana Negara statement dated June 16.

“In the sessions of audience with the King prior to this, the Prime Minister had informed and advised the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the ongoing management of the Covid-19 pandemic, enforcement of the Emergency Ordinances, the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, economic incentive packages, financial assistance to the people, convening of the Parliament, National Recovery Plan and other related matters.

“Following the views of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the government will take follow up actions based on the Federal Constitution and the laws of the country,” said the PMO in a statement on Thursday (June 17).

On June 16, the King called for the Parliament to be reconvened as soon as possible.

Istana Negara Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin had said that the King conveyed this after looking at all the views presented by the political leaders, the Special Independent Committee on Emergency and experts as well as government agencies.

“This is to allow the Emergency Ordinance and the National Recovery Plan to be debated by members of the Dewan Rakyat,” read the statement on Wednesday (June 16).

The statement follows a special meeting of Malay Rulers held at Istana Negara on Wednesday to discuss efforts to combat Covid-19.

Below is the full statement: