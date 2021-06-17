AS IT RAMPS UP TESTING, N SEMBILAN JOINS THE ‘DANGER’ ZONE WITH OVER 1,000 CASES – INDEED IF KLANG VALLEY CAN REPORT AROUND 2K CASES EACH DAY FOR THE PAST MONTHS, IMAGINE HOW DIRE IS THE ACTUAL SITUATION IF ALL STATES INCLUDING MALAY HEARTLAND START SERIOUS MASS TESTING – WHAT WILL THE REAL NUMBERS BE LIKE? NO WONDER, KHAIRY WARNS COVID-19 MAY BE HERE TO STAY – EVEN WITH VACCINES, WE CAN ONLY HOPE IT BECOMES ENDEMIC & LESS LIFE-THREATENING – NO THANKS TO BUNGLING MUHYIDDIN & CO!
Covid-19 spike in Negri Sembilan with more than 1,000 cases
MALAYSIA reported 5,738 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with Selangor and Negri Sembilan registering more than 1,000 infections each.
Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the fresh cases raise the national caseload to 678,764.
Selangor was in the lead with 1,858 cases followed by Negri Sembilan with 1,086 cases.
It is a sudden spike for Negri Sembilan which recorded 607 cases yesterday.
Other states also reported cases include Penang (97), Perak (30), Pahang (54), Terengganu (77), Labuan (97) and Putrajaya (7).
Perlis was the only state which did not report any new cases.
In a related development, a total of 204,839 doses of vaccines was administered under the national Covid-19 vaccination drive yesterday.
This brings the total number of doses administered as of 11.59pm yesterday to 5.1 million.
A total of 1.47 million people has been fully inoculated with their two-dose schedule while 3.63 million or 11.1% of the population had received one dose. – June 17, 2021.
Khairy says no longer using ‘herd immunity’ as Covid-19 likely here to stay
KUALA LUMPUR — National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said he was now avoiding the term “herd immunity” as he expected Covid-19 to become prevalent in the foreseeable future.
An endemic disease is one that is prevalent or native to a particular location.
Khairy made these remarks during a webinar organised by the Oxford & Cambridge Alumni Network Malaysia, adding that he now preferred to use the term “immunise”, and recognised that vaccines were not a guaranteed solution to the pandemic.
The NIP has set a target of vaccinating 80 per cent of the country to achieve “herd immunity” against Covid-19.
“We will try to immunise as widely as possible. I think the focus on vaccination, while crucial, may actually be slightly misleading because I do believe it’s one tool in an arsenal of measures that you actually require,” he said during the virtual interview.
Khairy said moving forward, he expected Covid-19 to remain within the community, with rapid and cheaper testing being part of everyday life in the country.
He also predicted that masks and social distancing would remain.
“As far as Malaysia’s public health consideration goes, we are very conservative and careful when removing non-pharmaceutical interventions for the public here in Malaysia.
“At the same time we have been making a lot of inroads into looking at test kits; what the world or what Malaysia will look like in 2022 is a mixture of people who have been fully vaccinated as well as rapid test kits that can be used on a daily basis.
“I think we need to introduce that as part of our lives, just like taking a quick temperature test, or a quick saliva test,” he said.
Khairy said discussions were being held with neighbours Singapore on cooperation to develop a Covid-19 breathalyser test that was originally developed on the island nation.
Also during the webinar, Khairy conceded what he perceived to be a misstep on his part, which was deciding to open up vaccine registrations to all Malaysians, young and old, despite the priority to vaccinate the elderly in the first phase.
He said Malaysia should have taken pointers from places like the United Kingdom or Singapore who opened up vaccine registrations in stages according to age groups, in retrospect, to have avoided questions from those not yet given their vaccine appointments yet.
“From key learnings, a misstep that I made was when we opened up registration on the 23rd of February to everyone and because we did that, obviously a lot of people registered on February 23rd, including the young people.
“So I think in terms of managing expectations, I may have made an error there,” he said. MALAY MAIL
