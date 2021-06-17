Covid-19 spike in Negri Sembilan with more than 1,000 cases

MALAYSIA reported 5,738 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with Selangor and Negri Sembilan registering more than 1,000 infections each.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the fresh cases raise the national caseload to 678,764.

Selangor was in the lead with 1,858 cases followed by Negri Sembilan with 1,086 cases.

It is a sudden spike for Negri Sembilan which recorded 607 cases yesterday.

Other states which reported new cases in the three digits are Kuala Lumpur (641), Sarawak (559), Johor (449), Sabah (248), Kedah (197), Malacca (184) and Kelantan (154).

Other states also reported cases include Penang (97), Perak (30), Pahang (54), Terengganu (77), Labuan (97) and Putrajaya (7).

Perlis was the only state which did not report any new cases.

In a related development, a total of 204,839 doses of vaccines was administered under the national Covid-19 vaccination drive yesterday.

This brings the total number of doses administered as of 11.59pm yesterday to 5.1 million.

A total of 1.47 million people has been fully inoculated with their two-dose schedule while 3.63 million or 11.1% of the population had received one dose. – June 17, 2021.