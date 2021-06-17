SACK TAKIYUDDIN FOR ‘OPEN DISLOYALTY’ – SO GREEDY FOR POWER IS PAS MINISTER, HE DARES TO EVEN ‘SPIN THE KING’S DECREE’: GUAN ENG DENOUNCES MUHYIDDIN’S STALWART

Guan Eng calls for Takiyuddin to be axed over ‘disloyalty’ to royals

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has called for de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan to be axed over “open disloyalty” to the royal institution.

This was after Takiyuddin defended a September timeline for Parliament to convene despite the king’s call for the House to meet as soon as possible.

The minister said the king had not specified a date in the latter’s remarks yesterday, and that September was considered soon.

“Takiyuddin must be sacked for not respecting the law and open disloyalty to the royalty and rakyat’s wishes for Parliament to be convened ‘as soon as possible’ as decreed by the king and state rulers yesterday.

“For Takiyuddin to attempt to spin the king’s decree of ‘as soon as possible’, as not specifying an exact date nor state which month when the House should be in session, is both irresponsible and dishonest,” Lim said in a statement today.

The Bagan MP added that holding Parliament in September does not fulfil the meaning of “as soon as possible” as mentioned by the king yesterday.

Earlier, Lim and other Pakatan Harapan leaders had called on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to resign if he doesn’t advise the king to reconvene Parliament soon.

As per the Federal Constitution, it is the prime minister who must advise the king when Parliament should convene.

The Dewan Rakyat’s Standing Orders also state that the prime minister will decide at least 28 days in advance when the Lower House should meet.

On Tuesday, Muhyiddin announced that Parliament would reconvene when Malaysia enters the third phase of the government’s Covid-19 exit plan.

According to the plan, Malaysia will enter Phase Three when it has less than 2,000 daily Covid-19 cases, Intensive Care Unit capacity at moderate levels, and with 40 percent of the population totally vaccinated.

The government estimates that these targets will be met in September.

Lim in his statement argued that Parliament should be able to meet based on the criteria for daily cases, ICU capacity, and vaccination rate.

“There are no new daily Covid-19 cases amongst MPs, not a single MP is receiving treatment under ICU and all MPs have been vaccinated.

“Using Muhyiddin’s three criteria in the National Recovery Plan, there is no logical reason based on science and data to prevent Parliament from reconvening as soon as possible,” he said.

