AS MILLIONS OF MALAYSIANS GO HUNGRY WITH THE POVERTY RATE SPIKING TO 8.4% – AZMIN HAS THE CHEEK TO BE FACETIOUS – AGONG’S ‘AS SOON AS POSSIBLE’ DECREE IS ‘IN LINE’ WITH GOVT’S PLAN TO REOPEN PARLIAMENT WHEN THE ‘TIME IS SUITABLE’ – SAYS MUHYIDDIN’S HYPOCRITICAL & RUTHLESS NO.2

King’s statement in line with govt’s plans to reopen Parliament, says Azmin

BUTTERWORTH: Senior minister Azmin Ali said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s statement calling for Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible is in line with the government’s plans to do so when the time is suitable.

He said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had also reiterated that Parliament would sit according to the law and standing orders of the House.

“The Agong’s decree is in the spirit of the government’s aspiration to hold Parliament at a suitable time so that the democratic process can continue to thrive,” he told reporters in Jawi, near here, today.

“The prime minister said recently that Parliament will be convened. We have never said that it would never convene. The prime minister was acting as per the law and the standing orders of Parliament, and after an appropriate time is found, a session will be held.”

Yesterday, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, said he wanted Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in a statement the King was aware of Parliament’s important role in discussing issues involving Covid-19.

This was followed by another joint statement by the Malay rulers that there was no need for the nation to remain under a state of emergency after Aug 1.

Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said the rulers acknowledged the health and economic crises that the pandemic had created, as well as the volatile political situation and growing disunity among the people. FMT

