AS MILLIONS OF MALAYSIANS GO HUNGRY WITH THE POVERTY RATE SPIKING TO 8.4% – AZMIN HAS THE CHEEK TO BE FACETIOUS – AGONG’S ‘AS SOON AS POSSIBLE’ DECREE IS ‘IN LINE’ WITH GOVT’S PLAN TO REOPEN PARLIAMENT WHEN THE ‘TIME IS SUITABLE’ – SAYS MUHYIDDIN’S HYPOCRITICAL & RUTHLESS NO.2

King’s statement in line with govt’s plans to reopen Parliament, says Azmin

BUTTERWORTH: Senior minister Azmin Ali said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s statement calling for Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible is in line with the government’s plans to do so when the time is suitable.

He said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had also reiterated that Parliament would sit according to the law and standing orders of the House.

“The prime minister said recently that Parliament will be convened. We have never said that it would never convene. The prime minister was acting as per the law and the standing orders of Parliament, and after an appropriate time is found, a session will be held.”

Yesterday, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, said he wanted Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in a statement the King was aware of Parliament’s important role in discussing issues involving Covid-19.

This was followed by another joint statement by the Malay rulers that there was no need for the nation to remain under a state of emergency after Aug 1.

Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said the rulers acknowledged the health and economic crises that the pandemic had created, as well as the volatile political situation and growing disunity among the people. FMT

Poverty rate shoots up to 8.4% in 2020email sharing button

The government says the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed more people to poverty.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s poverty rate spiked to 8.4% in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to economic affairs minister Mustapa Mohamed.

In 2019, the poverty rate stood at 5.6%.

Mustapa said the pandemic had caused disruptions to people’s income, leading to many more households being exposed to poverty, especially for those in the B40 and most vulnerable categories.

However, Malaysia had been overall successful in managing poverty and improving the quality of life, he said in his closing remarks at the Malaysia Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) webinar today.

Based on the poverty line income methodology of 2019 (PGK 2019), the poverty rate dropped to 5.6% in 2019 from 7.6% in 2016.

Mustapa said that despite the lower incidences of poverty across all ethnic groups, it remains a persistent issue, aside from instances of inequality and multidimensional poverty involving non-income aspects such as access to healthcare, education and basic amenities.

He said issues such as malnutrition, the increasing burden of healthcare, the digital divide, inequality, environmental concerns and inclusive development were the biggest challenges in achieving the government’s agenda of eradicating poverty by 2030.

He said he would be setting up and chairing the Poverty Circle consisting of representatives from the government, private sector, civil society and academics to formulate strategies on the best way forward in managing poverty during the pandemic.

The Poverty Circle will be coordinated by the Economic Planning Unit at the Prime Minister’s Department for Economic Affairs.

Mustapa also said Malaysia had sent its Voluntary National Review 2021 (VNR 2021) to the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at the United Nations, to be held in July.

The VNR 2021 covers Malaysia’s progress in achieving all 17 of the sustainable development goals for the period 2016 to 2019/2020.  FMT

