COVID-19 SURGES & SO DOES THE POVERTY RATE! NEW CASES UP AT 5,738 – WHILE POVERTY RATE SPIKES TO 8.4% FROM 5.6%

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 5,738 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

In a tweet, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 678,764.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 1,858.

This was followed by Negeri Sembilan (1,086), Kuala Lumpur (641), Sarawak (559), Johor (449), Sabah (248), Kedah (197), Melaka (184), Kelantan (154), Penang (97), Labuan (97), Terengganu (77), Pahang (54), Perak (30) and Putrajaya (7).

Perlis did not record any new cases today.

