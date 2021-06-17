ALL EYES ALSO ON UMNO – WILL IT DARE WITHDRAW SUPPORT FROM MUHYIDDIN’S GOVT IF HE DOESN’T OBEY THE AGONG’S ‘TITAH’: DON’T INSULT THE KING, THERE SHOULD BE NO DELAY IN CONVENING PARLIAMENT – UMNO WARNS MUHYIDDIN

Don’t delay Parliament sitting, says Tok Mat

PETALING JAYA: There should be no delay in convening Parliament immediately, says Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah yesterday said that he wanted Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible, with de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan then pointing out that the Agong did not specify which month the sitting should be held.

“The government should call for Parliament to reconvene immediately,” said Mohamad, often referred to as Tok Mat.

“Don’t delay this with the excuse that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong did not say which month Parliament should sit.

“Whatever reasons for delaying the opening of Parliament are not only anti-democratic but also an insult to the dignity and wisdom of the institution of the monarchy, which is independent and above politics,” he added in a statement.

In a statement yesterday after a special meeting of the Malay Rulers chaired by Sultan Abdullah, the Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the Agong was aware of Parliament’s important role in discussing issues involving Covid-19 and wanted it to reconvene as soon as possible.

Fadil said the Agong took this stand after being briefed by the special emergency committee and experts, adding that Parliament sittings would allow for the emergency ordinances and National Recovery Plan (NRP) 2021 to be debated by MPs.

He also said this would enable discussion of the government’s financial allocations aimed at reviving the nation’s economy and helping those who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Harakah Daily last night, Takiyuddin said the Agong did not set out a date as to when Parliament should reconvene and “only said as soon as possible”, adding that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had previously said Parliament would open either in September or October under the third phase of the NRP.

Mohamad noted that Muhyiddin’s timeline was not a certainty, stating that it is subject to various conditions, such as a reduction in Covid-19 cases and an increase in vaccination rates through various phases.

“Parliament does not require multiple phases and conditions to be opened,” said Mohamad.

“I strongly urge that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s ‘titah’ be carried out immediately. Politicising it will not help in the country’s recovery.”

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

