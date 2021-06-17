ROYAL MESSAGE LOUD & CLEAR – BUT ALREADY THE FIGHT-BACK FROM OBSTINATE MUHYIDDIN REGIME BEGINS – ‘AGONG ONLY SAID REOPEN PARLIAMENT ASAP BUT DID NOT STATE EXACTLY WHEN’
Message from the palace loud and clear, analysts tell Putrajaya
PERIKATAN Nasional (PN) can no longer stall reconvening Parliament after a clear decree from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, said analysts.
The king, after chairing a meeting with the Conference of Rulers today, decreed Parliament must reconvene as soon as possible.
He made a similar stand in February when the emergency rule was already enforced.
Prof Ahmad Martadha Mohamed of Universiti Utara Malaysia told The Malaysian Insight that it was not just the king that wanted Parliament to reconvene but it was a collective stand of the Conference of Rulers.
“Today, the Conference of Rulers said the government must allow parliament to sit, with or without the emergency.”
“PN cannot give any more excuses in not reconvening Parliament,” said the dean of College of Law, Government and International Studies.
The king said that reconvening Parliament would allow lawmakers to debate the Emergency Ordinances and National Recovery Plan to exit the Covid-19 pandemic.
“After taking into consideration the views of all political party leaders, the special independent committee on the emergency 2021, and briefings from various experts from government agencies, His Highness is of the view that Parliament must reconvene as soon as possible.
“His Highness is aware of Parliament’s role as an important platform for elected representatives to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic,” the king said in a statement issued by Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.
University Malaya Prof Awang Azman Awang Pawi said the message from the Conference of Rulers was very clear.
“This is the second time that PN has been told to convene parliament. Indirectly, the king was being stern and serious about the importance of convening the Parliament but it was made in a very ‘polite’ manner,” Awang Azman said.
The Conference of Rulers met today after separate meetings the king held with political party heads last week.
The king had also held separate meetings with Arifin Zakaria, who heads the Special Independent Committee on the Emergency, and with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday.
These meetings were held amid growing calls for Parliament to reconvene as Covid-19 cases spiked despite the state of emergency declared in January to fight the pandemic.
Former senior lecturer at the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak Prof Dr Jeneri Amir said the statement from the Palace was a positive reaction from the Conference of Rulers.
“It shows that the Malay rulers are concerned about the wellbeing of the people. The council wanted issues related to the people brought up through the proper channel which is the Parliament,” he said.
The rulers were concerned about the high numbers of Covid-19 cases and the need for debates among MPs on ways to reduce daily infection as well as to revive the economy, said Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) political analyst Dr Mazlan Ali.
“After five months, cases are still on the rise and without debates in parliament, there will be more problems.
“The king and the other rulers are aware of the importance to open Parliament.
“Same goes on the vaccine issue which was touched on, in the statement. We are behind in terms of distributing the vaccine to the people. With Parliament open, the process of giving out vaccines can be improved.
“It was a very clear-cut message to the government of the day that parliament must reconvene as soon as possible,” Mazlan said.
Malaysia is still under the emergency until August 1 after the King had agreed to impose the ordinance back in January following advice from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
The advice was made to the king after the country recorded high numbers of daily infection as well as the emergence of new clusters nationwide. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
Reconvene Parliament ASAP? Agong didn’t state when exactly, law minister Takiyuddin says
KUALA LUMPUR — The recent proclamation by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers that Parliament should be reconvened as soon as possible has been noted by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.
“His Majesty did not specify any particular date, but said it should be held as soon as possible. So the Prime Minister can announce, for example, that Parliament will reopen in September or October,” Takiyuddin said during a discussion on Bicara Harakah.
Speaking to moderator Badzli Bakar, the de facto law minister added that the Agong also stressed the role of all MPs across the political spectrum to focus on dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.
“As always, the government is ready to openly accept the views of the Opposition MPs with regards to Covid-19. We also thank His Majesty and the Conference of Rulers, over their concerns on the matter,” he said.
Following a special meeting earlier today, the Agong and the Conference of Rulers said it is not necessary to extend the ongoing Emergency period past August 1, and recommended Parliament be reconvened as soon as possible, along with the respective state legislatures.
When asked about whether it is likely Parliament will reconvene in the nearest future, Takiyuddin said it is still a concern if Parliament reopens with most if not all the MPs in attendance.
“You need to take in account the number of people who will be present. In a closed area like the Dewan Rakyat it accommodates 222 MPs. But what about the government officers on duty, the heralds for the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Secretary to the Dewan Rakyat?
“Then you have to take into account members of the public present outside the halls, as well as the Parliament staff. We have been informed that every time Parliament convenes, there are at least 1,000 people on the grounds,” he said.
As such the only option available to the government is to do a hybrid Parliament, which does not need MPs residing in other states outside KL and Selangor to attend.
“This way we will determine who will attend, the number of MPs attending, among others. Per Parliament’s rules, the minimum quorum needed for the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara is 26 MPs and 10 Senators, respectively.
“But in order to conduct Parliament virtually, we need to resolve other issues including the legal aspects. The Standing Orders state that attendance by MPs must be physical, and those not in attendance physically cannot vote,” Takiyuddin said, adding that this requires an amendment to the Standing Orders.
Another is the technical aspect, which he said is necessary to ensure that MPs in other states like Sabah, Sarawak, and Kelantan, will be able to conduct virtual debates.
“So this hybrid Parliament needs to be studied and prepared for as well. But I wish to stress that the government remains committed to the democratic process involving Parliament, even though it has yet to open.
“The Prime Minister has said the government will hold Parliament once it is confident the standard operating procedures can be fulfilled. It is not that we do not want to do so, but it will be done in the new norm,” Takiyuddin said.
The relevant study to reopen a hybrid Parliament is currently in its final stage, and is being analysed in detail by the Speakers of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara together with their deputies.
Yesterday Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the government is committed to the reconvening of Parliament once the country is in Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan, sometime in September or October. MALAY MAIL
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MALAY MAIL
