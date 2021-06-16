ABIDE BY THE KING’S DECREE TO REOPEN PARLIAMENT – ‘UNDER EMERGENCY, IT’S NO LONGER UNDER THE GOVT BUT THE KING’ – MPs ADVISE RECALCITRANT MUHYIDDIN – ‘IT SEEMS THE KING HAS ALSO LOST CONFIDENCE IN THIS PM & HIS GOVT’ – ‘AGONG HAS LISTENED TO THE VOICES OF THE PEOPLE’

PETALING JAYA: MPs from both sides of the divide have given the thumbs up for the reopening of Parliament, while some hope there will not be attempts to unseat the government.

Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin, while welcoming the announcement, hopes no one will unseat the current government.

“I am certain no MP will do this because now is not the time to replace the government because the most important thing is to help the government face the issues in front of us.

“Now is not the time to play politics,” the Kinabatangan MP told FMT.

Umno’s Nazri Aziz said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, had made the right decision to ask the government to reconvene Parliament.

“We go on the basis that there is no taxation without representation.

“When you want to spend public funds, you must call for a parliamentary debate,” he told FMT.

He said that since the country was under emergency, the call to reconvene Parliament was the King’s prerogative.

“We are under an emergency and it is no longer under the government but the King,” said the former law minister.

He said it would not look good on the government if Parliament does not sit as soon as possible.

“It does not mean we will oppose what the government is going to do. Let’s discuss issues for the sake of the rakyat,” the Padang Rengas MP added.

Earlier today, Istana Negara announced that the King wanted Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible.

Bersatu’s Rosol Wahid also said he agreed with the King.

The Hulu Terengganu MP added: “Nothing to oppose. Let’s wait and see when,” he told FMT.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced that Parliament will reconvene in September at the earliest.

No praise for the government

DAP’s Teresa Kok also welcomed the stand of the King and the Malay rulers.

“I hope the government will abide by the King’s stand,” she told FMT.

The Seputeh MP added that all the MPs have been vaccinated and Parliament should resume as soon as possible.

“It should not take so long,” she added.

DAP’s Serdang MP Ong Kian Ming had his own interpretation of the King’s statement. He pointed out that the statement did not praise the PN government in the fight against the pandemic but rather praised the frontliners.

There was no mention of the effectiveness of the emergency in controlling the pandemic, and he felt it showed that the royals felt that the emergency had failed.

“It seems the King has also lost confidence in this prime minister and his government, which is probably a reflection of the majority of Malaysians,” Ong declared.

Sabah DAP’s Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin said the King has listened to the voices of the people.

“In fact, the King has been consistent in his stand to call for a parliamentary sitting. Only the prime minister didn’t respond to his call.

The Sabah DAP secretary said he would bring up the slowest vaccination rate in Sabah and what the government should do to expedite it.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.