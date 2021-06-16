AFTER STUNNING ROYAL SMACKDOWN, MUHYIDDIN’S STATUS AS MP COMES INTO DOUBT – WITH NAME ‘CORRECTION’ – WON’T MAHIADDIN HAVE TO BE PROPERLY SWORN IN AS PAGOH MP & GAMBIR REP, ASKS KIT SIANG

It also raises the questions whether Muhyiddin also known as Mahiaddin had been properly sworn in as Member of Parliament for Pagoh and Johore State Assemblyman for Gambir.
May be the Attorney-General, Tan Sri Idrus Harun can clarify.
He should also clarify why corrective action was only taken some two-and-half months after the Shah Alam High Court quashed a prevention detention order signed by Muhyiddin using his name Muhyiddin when he was Home Minister.
RELATED STORIES:
No need to extend emergency after August 1, say sultans
King wants Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible
(Media Statement (3) by DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 16th June 2021)
-https://blog.limkitsiang.com/
.