AFTER STUNNING ROYAL SMACKDOWN, MUHYIDDIN’S STATUS AS MP COMES INTO DOUBT – WITH NAME ‘CORRECTION’ – WON’T MAHIADDIN HAVE TO BE PROPERLY SWORN IN AS PAGOH MP & GAMBIR REP, ASKS KIT SIANG

Will Mahiaddin have to take a new oath of office before the Yang di Pertuan Agong to be Prime Minister of Malaysia and is he properly sworn in as Member of Parliament for Pagoh and Johore State Assemblyman for Gambir?

The Prime Minister’s chief private secretary Marzuki Mohamad’s memorandum to all civil servants to utilise the Prime Minister’s legal name, Mahiaddin Md Yasin for all government documents raises the question whether Muhyiddin also known as Mahiaddin needs to take a new oath of office before the Yang di Pertuan Agong to be Prime Minister of Malaysia.