ROYAL ‘ORDER’ TO RECONVENE PARLIAMENT AS SOON AS POSSIBLE – TO ALLOW MPs TO DEBATE EMERGENCY RULE & NATIONAL RECOVERY PLAN: BUT WILL DESPERATE MUHYIDDIN & INNER CIRCLE OBEY? AND WHAT CAN AGONG & THE MALAY RULERS DO IF THEY DON’T?

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong was of the opinion that Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible to allow MPs to debate the emergency laws and the National Recovery Plan.

In a statement after the special Conference of Rulers today, the palace said that the Agong had come to this conclusion after hearing from heads of political parties, the Special Independent Committee on Emergency 2021 and briefings by government experts.

“His Majesty also expressed the view there needs to be a strong and stable government that can function effectively to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and revive the economy.