ROYAL ‘ORDER’ TO RECONVENE PARLIAMENT AS SOON AS POSSIBLE – TO ALLOW MPs TO DEBATE EMERGENCY RULE & NATIONAL RECOVERY PLAN: BUT WILL DESPERATE MUHYIDDIN & INNER CIRCLE OBEY? AND WHAT CAN AGONG & THE MALAY RULERS DO IF THEY DON’T?
Agong: Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible
The Yang di-Pertuan Agong was of the opinion that Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible to allow MPs to debate the emergency laws and the National Recovery Plan.
In a statement after the special Conference of Rulers today, the palace said that the Agong had come to this conclusion after hearing from heads of political parties, the Special Independent Committee on Emergency 2021 and briefings by government experts.
“His Majesty also expressed the view there needs to be a strong and stable government that can function effectively to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and revive the economy.
“His Majesty is very mindful of the parliament’s told as an important platform for elected representatives to meet and discuss various issues particularly those pertaining to the spread of Covid-19.
“MPs can discuss government expenditures for helping people in need and revive the country’s economy,” said Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in the statement. MKINI
King: Reconvene Parliament as soon as possible
KUALA LUMPUR: The King has called for the Parliament to be reconvened as soon as possible.
Istana Negara Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Mustafa Billah Shah realises the importance of the function of Parliament during the pandemic in order for lawmakers to debate on the Emergency Ordinance and the national recovery plan.
“Members of the Dewan Rakyat can discuss regarding the government allocation in order to help the rakyat who are facing hardship and to improve the nation’s economy,” said Ahmad Fadil in a statement on Wednesday (June 16) night.
He said His Majesty also called on the government to act decisively to simplify bureaucracy and speed up the Covid-19 vaccination process in order to achieve herd immunity as early as early as possible.
The statement follows the special meeting of the Malay Rulers at the Istana Negara earlier on Wednesday to discuss efforts to combat Covid-19. ANN