MALAY RULERS END MUCH-WATCHED SPECIAL MEETING AFTER NEARLY 3 HOURS – PALACE EXPECTED TO ISSUE STATEMENT ON OUTCOME

Sultans end special meeting

THE Malay rulers have ended their special meeting with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and have started leaving Istana Negara from about 5.15pm.

The palace is expected to release a statement later today on the outcome of the meeting that started at 2.30pm.

Sultan of Johor Ibrahim Iskandar was the first to be seen leaving the palace.

The media was made to understand that all Malay rulers attended the meeting, except for Raja Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, who was represented by the Regent, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, and Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan, who was absent.

The sultans were briefed on numerous issues including from Chief of the Armed Forces Gen Affendi Buang, Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and from the Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali.

Attorney-General Idrus Harun, Election Commission chief Abdul Ghani Salleh and director-general of Heath Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah were also present.

The meeting was to discuss the input from political leaders, who met with the king separately last week.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin had revealed that experts from government agencies had also been expected to present a briefing on health and safety, political and economic matters during the meeting.

The king met 18 political leaders to hear their views on various issues. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Special meeting of Malay Rulers: Johor Sultan, Armed Forces Chief leave the Palace

PETALING JAYA: Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar was seen leaving Istana Negara at 5.15pm after the special meeting to discuss efforts to combat Covid-19 on the initiative of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. Sultan Ibrahim had arrived for the meeting at noon, earlier on Wednesday (June 16). Armed Forces Chief Jen Tan Sri Affendi Buang who had arrived at 1.56pm, was also seen leaving around 6.15pm. The Malay Rulers had begun arriving at Istana Negara for the special meeting with the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah among the first to arrive at 11am. Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani arrived at the palace at 1.43pm. The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail arrived at Istana Negara at 1.59pm, closely followed by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali who arrived at 2pm. Kedah Ruler Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah was next to arrive at 2.08pm. Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor and Terengganu's Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin arrived at the Istana Negara at about 2.20pm. Arriving shortly after at 2.30pm was Perak Ruler Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah. Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir was seen arriving around 3.50pm. As at 2.55pm, Kelantan's Sultan Muhammad V had yet to arrive. Earlier, the Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin had said this was the second special meeting of the Rulers since Sultan Abdullah ascended the throne as 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31, 2019. Ahmad Fadil said the first such meeting had taken place on Oct 25 last year at Istana Negara.

