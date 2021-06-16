FULL-BLOWN CRISIS & MAHIADDIN THINKS OF HIMSELF AS A ‘HERO’: ‘HAVE YOU EVER THOUGHT ABOUT HOW MANY LIVES COULD HAVE BEEN SAVED, HOW MANY BILLIONS IN BUSINESS LOSSES COULD HAVE BEEN PREVENTED, HOW MUCH SUFFERING & DESTRUCTION COULD HAVE BEEN AVOIDED IF YOU HEEDED THE HEALTH MINISTRY’S WARNINGS’ – NAJIB SCOLDS ‘CALL ME STUPID PM’ MAHIADDIN

PETALING JAYA: The government ignored numerous warnings from the health ministry about the worsening state of the country’s Covid-19 crisis en route to the current full lockdown, former prime minister Najib Razak has said.

In his televised address to Malaysians, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had defended the current full lockdown and said it had helped Malaysia “avoid a catastrophe”.

In a Facebook post, Najib questioned how the government could claim the most recent round of restrictions had helped the country avoid disaster when there have been nearly 215,000 infections and over 2,600 deaths in the last two months alone.

“A government that values the lives of the rakyat and loves the country will make the right decisions guided by data and science, and will not ignore warnings from the government ministries themselves.”

He said there had been plenty of opportunities for the government to implement a full lockdown this year, which Putrajaya failed to do.

“Why did the PN-led government not impose a total lockdown on April 21, when new cases consistently hit the health ministry’s projection of 3,000 cases a day, but instead raised its projection to 5,000 cases?

“(Or on) May 2 when the health director-general (Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah) warned that ICU bed usage was at a critical level, or on May 12 when new cases hit the projection of 5,000 cases a day and the ministry had to raise the projection once again to 9,000 cases?”

He said that avoiding the current projection of 13,000 daily cases does not constitute a success, and the government had waited too long to implement restrictions and allowed daily cases to approach 9,000 before finally announcing the total lockdown on May 28.

“Here we were, waiting for more than a month while the health ministry repeatedly raised its projections and repeatedly gave warnings.

“The government only acted after the critical situation turned into a disaster and the disaster turned into an even bigger disaster.

"Has the PN government ever thought about how many lives could have been saved, how many billions in business losses could have been prevented and how much suffering and destruction could have been avoided if the government had made the right decisions?" he asked.