AS ALL EYES TURN ONTO KEY ROYAL MEETING – 5,150 NEW COVID CASES REPORTED – EVEN AS IGP, ARMED FORCES CHIEF ARRIVE AT ISTANA FOR DISCUSSION ON PANDEMIC – AMID WIDESPREAD ANGER AT PM MAHIADDIN & CALLS FOR THE RULERS TO STEP IN TO END EMERGENCY RULE, RESTORE PARLIAMENT

In a tweet, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 673,026.
Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 1,914.
This was followed by Negeri Sembilan (607), Sarawak (570), Kuala Lumpur (480), Johor (392), Kelantan (230), Kedah (228), Sabah (184), Melaka (152), Labuan (101), Penang (99), Perak (66), Pahang (57), Terengganu (56), Perlis (8) and Putrajaya (6). FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
IGP, Armed Forces chief arrive at Istana Negara ahead of Council of Rulers special conference
KUALA LUMPUR— Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani was seen arriving at Istana Negara before the special meeting of the Council of Rulers today.
Meanwhile, Defence Forces Chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang arrived shortly thereafter at 1.56pm.
Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar was seen entering the palace in a gold Audi sedan at 12.02pm.
Representative of the Perlis Ruler Raja Muda Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalulail and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohammad Zuki Ali arrived at 1.59pm and 2pm respectively.
At the time of writing, other state Rulers are making their way to the special meet which is being held following the Agong’s audience with political leaders last week to discuss the country’s pandemic situation. MALAY MAIL
