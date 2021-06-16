BY ANY NAME, ‘BACKDOOR’ PM WOULD SMELL AS STINKY – MALAYSIANS MOCK ‘BAD BRAND NAME’ MUHYIDDIN’S NAME CHANGE TO MAHIADDIN

Trending in Malaysia – Mahiaddin

https://twitter.com/search?q=Mahiaddin&src=trend_click&vertical=trends

Henceforth PM shall be known as Mahiaddin

ALL government documents mentioning the prime minister known as Muhyiddin Yassin are now required to spell his name in its legally correct form: Mahiaddin Md Yasin.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued the directive on June 3, which was to take immediate effect.

“All written correspondence and official government documents that need to use the prime minister’s name or signature are to use the prime minister’s official name,” read the internal memo.

“This instruction is effective immediately,” it read.

Muhyiddin’s chief private secretary Marzuki Mohamad confirmed the authenticity of the letter to Malaysiakini.

In April, Shah Alam High Court dismissed a preventive detention order signed by Muhyiddin in his capacity as home minister.

Lawyer Danial Amir Hamzah said the court had ruled in favour of the defence because the prime minister had signed the order using his “glamour name” of Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin instead of the name on his MyKad, which was Mahiaddin Md Yasin.

“Under the Ministerial Functions Act 1969, the name stated in the gazette is Mahiaddin Md Yasin, the name on his MyKad,” said Danial.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.