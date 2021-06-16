DON’T BE FOOLED BY ‘NATIONAL POLITICAL PLOY’: AS RULERS ARRIVE AT ISTANA NEGARA, 3 MEMBERS OF SPECIAL EMERGENCY COMMITTEE REVEAL ‘NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON WHEN EMERGENCY SHOULD END’ – LEST THERE BE ATTEMPTS TO HOODWING THE ROYALS

Rulers arrive at Istana Negara for special meeting

PETALING JAYA: The Malay Rulers have begun arriving at Istana Negara ahead of the special meeting convened by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Bernama reported that state rulers began to arrive at the palace from 11am, with Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah the first to arrive this morning.

He was soon followed by Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar who was seen approaching the palace around noon.

Today’s meeting, scheduled for 2.30pm, is regarded as special because it has been called by the King and comes weeks before the Emergency is scheduled to end on Aug 1.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said this was only the second special meeting of the Rulers since Sultan Abdullah took the throne as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong in 2019, with the last meeting being in October last year to discuss a potential Emergency.

Fadil said the views of political leaders, who had audiences with the King over the past week, will be shared with his fellow rulers, at this meeting.

Experts from a number of government agencies are also expected to present on matters pertaining to public health, safety, politics and the economy during the meeting.

The King had granted separate audiences to political party leaders over the last week, which saw the likes of Pejuang’s Dr Mahathir Mohamad, DAP’s Lim Guan Eng, Umno’s Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, PKR’s Anwar Ibrahim and others flock to the palace to discuss the pandemic and the needs of the people.

No decision yet on when Emergency should end

PETALING JAYA: The special emergency committee has yet to decide when the Emergency should end, revealed the trio of opposition MPs in the committee.

“To date, the committee has not finalised any decision regarding the extension or termination of the Emergency to be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah,” said the trio in a statement.

The statement was signed by Kulim-Bandar Bharu MP Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (PKR), Seremban MP Loke Siew Fook (DAP) and Kuala Selangor MP Dzulkefly Ahmad (Amanah).

The committee was formed in February and is tasked with advising the King on the Covid-19 situation and on when the Emergency should end. It is scheduled to last until Aug 1 or an earlier date if Covid-19 cases are reduced and stabilised.

The trio’s statement comes a day after the committee’s chairman, Arifin Zakaria, was granted an audience with the King.

The MPs stated their position that there is no need for an emergency to be implemented as they felt that stricter implementation of the movement control order (MCO) was the “best method” in battling the spread of Covid-19.

They added that Parliament should be allowed to reconvene immediately as a check-and-balance mechanism to the government in accordance with the principle of parliamentary democracy as practised in Malaysia.

Separately, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng urged Parliament to reopen as soon as possible as all MPs have been vaccinated.

Commenting on the national recovery plan outlined by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday, Lim said it was designed to prevent the immediate reconvening of Parliament – especially after the King had said in February that the emergency does not prevent Parliament from meeting.

“There are currently no new Covid-19 cases amongst MPs, not a single MP is receiving treatment under ICU, and all MPs have been vaccinated. So what is stopping Parliament from reconvening immediately?” asked Lim in a statement.

“Clearly, Mahiaddin (sic) cannot risk a parliamentary meeting that will only expose the loss of his parliamentary majority, whether in the form of defeat of government motions or bills.

“This is not a National Recovery Plan for Covid-19 but a National Political Ploy to prevent an immediate reconvening of Parliament.”

In yesterday’s national address, Muhyiddin said Parliament would only open in the third phase of the national recovery plan, which is expected to be in September or October.

