MIXED-UP HISHAM – TOUTED AS MUHYIDDIN’S SUCCESSOR – WARNS AGAINST ‘YET ANOTHER POWER STRUGGLE’ – ECHOES MUHYIDDIN ON PARLIAMENT CAN RECOVENE BUT SAYS ‘ONLY WHEN THERE’S POLITICAL STABILITY’ – EVEN AS HIS OWN PARTY BOSS ZAHID POURS SCORN – ‘PARLIAMENT IS NOT A SPA, BEAUTY SALON OR PUB. SO WHY MUST WAIT FOR PHASE 3 TO REOPEN’

PETALING JAYA: Parliament should reconvene, but calls for its reopening cannot be used as a tool to gain political power, says foreign minister Hishammuddin Hussein.

He agreed, in principle, that Parliament served as an important check and balance to the government, but said the country required political stability first.

“This stability may allow Parliament to reopen. It may also give MPs the right to ask questions and the government to answer (them) during parliamentary sessions.

“But the most pertinent point is that this stability must not be hijacked,” he said in a statement.

Hishammuddin said Malaysians should not be dragged into “yet another power struggle”, and called for the stability to last at least until the pandemic was under control.

He said the MPs who strongly pushed for Parliament to reopen must agree on collective responsibility to ensure the next session was entirely utilised in the interest of Malaysians.

All parties should be supportive of the government’s national recovery plan, he said, as its success depended on everyone’s cooperation.

Hishammuddin also expressed his frustration and disappointment at people who personally “attacked” him with accusations and slander, saying now was not the time to politicise every issue.

“Fake news has essentially become the nature of politics in this country,” he said. “Defamation only aims to distract and shift attention from solid deliberations and discussions on how to bring this country forward.”

He called on his fellow politicians from both sides of the divide to practise a “renewed approach in politics”, where they show the people that they are here to serve.

He also said the government must be given space to discuss and plan for a hybrid parliamentary session, to ensure smooth proceedings.

“As members of Parliament, it is (incumbent) on us, for better or for worse, to take collective responsibility on what emerges from the next session. It is on us to show the people that we are here in their best interests rather than personal ambitions.

“I will not deny that the opposition has every right to throw criticisms, but political expediency at this point in time will not be judged well by the people,” he said. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Parliament is not a spa, beauty salon or pub, so why wait until third phase to reconvene, asks Zahid

PETALING JAYA: Why delay reconvening Parliament until September or October when lawmakers have already been vaccinated against Covid-19, asks Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“I am not sure what the link is between 40% of the population getting two doses of the vaccine and only then reconvening Parliament.

“It is estimated that this will happen in September or October this ear.

“Lawmakers have long since received their Covid-19 vaccinations, surely this means that Parliament can convene safely,” the Umno president said in a Facebook post late Tuesday (June 15) night.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in announcing the National Recovery Plan, had said on Tuesday that Parliament can reconvene in the third phase of the plan.

“I wish to give my commitment that the parliament meeting can be held in this phase, around September or October, with tight standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place,” Muhyiddin said in a televised address.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Bagan Datuk MP, said that Parliament can also reconvene virtually like many other countries around the world.

“The Perikatan Nasional government’s decision to reconvene Parliament in the third phase of the National Recovery Plan does not make sense.

“What is more confusing it has been announced that all economic sectors will be allowed to operate, except activities listed in the negative list during the third phase,” he said, questioning whether Parliament would be listed under the “negative list”, which refers to activities that have a high risk of Covid-19 transmission.

The list, he said, included spas, beauty salons and pubs, which would be allowed to open under phase three only if their staff were vaccinated.

“Does this mean that Parliament, the country’s highest symbol of democracy, is on the same negative list as pubs, spas and beauty salons?” the Umno president asked.

Ahmad Zahid stressed that Parliament should be allowed to reconvene as soon as possible. ANN

