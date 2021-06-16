STEP IN NOW! THE AGONG HAS TAKEN AN OATH TO REPRESENT YOU – KU LI TELLS MALAY RULERS AHEAD OF KEY MEETING TO RISE ABOVE SELF-INTEREST, PICK THE RIGHT LEADER TO LEAD MALAYSIA OUT OF IT DARKEST HOUR

Ku Li: Rulers must rise above selves to find right person to lead Malaysia out of pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR — The Conference of Rulers has the burden of choosing the correct person to helm Malaysia that was growing despondent from the war with the “invisible enemy” that is Covid-19, said Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

In a statement ahead of the special meeting of the Conference today, the Umno doyen said the Rulers must take on this role as Parliament has been subverted in the execution of this constitutional duty.

The former finance minister alleged that some federal lawmakers have been conflicted by financial interests while the Lower House itself was also effectively hung as there was no longer a clear majority.

“The Rulers therefore have a duty at this crucial moment of the nation’s life to assume an important Constitutional Role arising from the Oath that the Agong has taken before the rulers who elected him to represent them. This role is inherent in the Oath.

“This is to rise above personal interest, political parties and personal considerations to seek a leader who has the capability, ability, vision and depth of understanding of the present situation to lead a government that can take us out of this dire situation that the rakyat is in,” he said.

The senior Umno leader commonly called Ku Li stressed that Malaysia was in an unprecedented “do-or-die” situation, in which failure was not an option.

He said the country was effectively at war on multiple fronts, and facing crises in areas of public health, essential products, and security.

“Leadership is about the life of the nation and the wellbeing of the rakyat. History has many examples of failed leadership. We cannot afford to fail.”

The Conference of Rulers is a convening a special meeting today, a week after Yang diPertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah began polling the leaders of Malaysia’s main political parties on the Covid-19 situation and the Emergency.

In January, Al-Sultan consented to a proclamation of Emergency that is due to expire on August 1.

Yesterday, the Agong also granted an audience to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who subsequently announced a four-phase “national recovery plan” that would see the country remain in various states of lockdown at least until September.

MALAY MAIL

