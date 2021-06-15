WILL THE AGONG & SULTANS ALLOW MUHYIDDIN TO PRE-EMPT THEM WITH 11TH-HOUR ‘RECOVERY PLAN’ – VIEWS OF LEADERS, WHO MOSTLY CALLED FOR ENDING EMERGENCY & REOPENING OF PARLIAMENT, TO BE PRESENTED AT 2.30PM SPECIAL MEETING OF RULERS TOMORROW

PETALING JAYA: The special meeting of Malay Rulers will take place at 2.30pm on Wednesday (June 16), says Istana Negara.

PETALING JAYA: The special meeting of Malay Rulers will take place at 2.30pm on Wednesday (June 16), says Istana Negara.

In a statement on Tuesday (June 15), Istana Negara Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin also said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had granted both face-to-face and virtual audiences to 18 political party leaders over the past week.

Besides political leaders, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah also granted an audience to Special Independent Committee on Emergency chairman Tun Ariffin Zakaria on Tuesday.

“During the sessions with the political leaders, the King had listened to their views regarding various issues.

“There is a need to explain here that the sessions with the political leaders were based on the initiative of the King and had to do with efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 as well as their implementation during the period of Emergency.

“Following these sessions, the views of the political leaders will be represented at the special meeting of Malay Rulers on Wednesday (June 16), which will start at 2.30pm,” said Ahmad Fadil.

Experts from various government agencies are also scheduled to give briefings on issues related to health, security, politics and the economy during the meeting. – ANN

Muhyiddin says Parliament may only reopen in Sept the earliest, if new Covid-19 cases drop below 2,000 daily KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today Parliament can reconvene in September or October under strict standard operating procedures (SOP) based on the government’s new recovery plan. He said that during the third phase of the four-phase plan, which may be achieved that month if the numbers of Covid-19 new cases continued to drop to below 2,000 each day, and the vaccination rate reaches 40 per cent of the population. “I would like to give a commitment that the parliamentary session can be held in this Phase Three which is around September or October by following the strict SOP. “This is my position from the beginning that the system of parliamentary democracy can function again at the appropriate time, that is, once the Covid-19 cases are under control and we have almost achieved group immunity,” he said in a special address today. Muhyiddin also slammed his detractors that he wanted to delay the Parliamentary sitting and said he will continue to uphold the principles of parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy. “There should be no parties who deliberately cause unrest and confusion among the people so as to interfere with the main task of the government to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. MALAY MAIL ANN / MALAY MAIL

