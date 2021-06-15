SAD TO SAY, ONLY A FOOL COULD BELIEVE MUHYIDDIN: ‘CALL ME STUPID’ PM PROMISES ALL SECTORS TO REOPEN LATEST BY END OF THE YEAR ‘WHEN CASES ARE LOW’ – YET HE HAS ALREADY LOST THE COVID FIGHT DESPITE 5 MONTHS OF EMERGENCY RULE – THOUSANDS HAVE DIED, MILLIONS WILL GO HUNGRY – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN LOOKS INTO HIS FALSE CRYSTAL BALL

PETALING JAYA: The government is aiming for all sectors to reopen by December, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

Muhyiddin said this in announcing the national recovery plan today, Putrajaya’s exit strategy from the Covid-19 pandemic, which will involve four phases. All sectors may reopen in the final phase, he said.

“All economic sectors will reopen, more social sectors will be allowed, interstate travel will be allowed, domestic tourism will also be opened, subject to strict SOPs.

“We can move to this phase when cases are low, the public health system is safe and herd immunity is achieved, at the latest by the end of the year,” he said.