SAD TO SAY, ONLY A FOOL COULD BELIEVE MUHYIDDIN: ‘CALL ME STUPID’ PM PROMISES ALL SECTORS TO REOPEN LATEST BY END OF THE YEAR ‘WHEN CASES ARE LOW’ – YET HE HAS ALREADY LOST THE COVID FIGHT DESPITE 5 MONTHS OF EMERGENCY RULE – THOUSANDS HAVE DIED, MILLIONS WILL GO HUNGRY – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN LOOKS INTO HIS FALSE CRYSTAL BALL

All sectors to reopen latest end of the year, says PM

PETALING JAYA: The government is aiming for all sectors to reopen by December, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

Muhyiddin said this in announcing the national recovery plan today, Putrajaya’s exit strategy from the Covid-19 pandemic, which will involve four phases. All sectors may reopen in the final phase, he said.

“All economic sectors will reopen, more social sectors will be allowed, interstate travel will be allowed, domestic tourism will also be opened, subject to strict SOPs.

“We can move to this phase when cases are low, the public health system is safe and herd immunity is achieved, at the latest by the end of the year,” he said.email sharing button

Muhyiddin Yassin expects Malaysia to move into the final phase with few cases, safe public health system and herd immunity achieved by the end of the year, he said.

15 Jitra mosque congregants die of Covid in 2 weeks

PETALING JAYA: Fifteen congregants of a mosque in Jitra, Kedah, have died of Covid-19 over two weeks, a state official has confirmed.

According to a Berita Hairan report, state executive councillor Dr Mohd Hayati Othman said the virus is believed to have spread among the congregants of the mosque in May.

Taman Mashuri, where the mosque is located, was under an enhanced movement control order from May 18 to May 31.

Hayati was commenting on a viral message about Covid-19 deaths among the mosque’s congregants. The message was accompanied by a video of a person believed to be among those who passed away.

Hayati added the deaths show how dangerous the Covid-19 virus is. “We hope many people will continue to register for their vaccinations so we can achieve herd immunity,” he said.

On May 16, it was reported that there was a surge in cases in nine localities in Bandar Darulaman, Lubuk Kawah, and Jitra.

