IS IT A DONE DEAL, WAS IT ALL A ROYAL DRAMA? PARLIAMENT TO REOPEN IN SEPT OR OCT, DECLARES MUHYIDDIN AFTER AUDIENCE WITH AGONG – DOES IT ALSO MEAN ‘EMERGENCY RULE’ HAS BEEN EXTENDED?

Parliament to reconvene in September earliest, says PM

PETALING JAYA: Parliament will reconvene either in September or October, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced today.

In a national address, Muhyiddin said Parliament would only open in the third phase of the national recovery plan.

The prime minister’s announcement follows his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah earlier today.

The King had met with leaders of various political parties over the past few days to discuss the emergency and measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Parliament and state assemblies were suspended after the King declared an Emergency in January.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.