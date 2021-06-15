‘I’M NOT THINKING OF MYSELF’ – MAHATHIR AMID FIRE OVER MAGERAN 2.0 – POINTS OUT IT WAS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR WHO DERAILED A PAKATAN PACT ENROUTE TO OVERTHROWING MUHYIDDIN – INDEED IF DR M IS POWER HUNGRY, EVEN MORE IS ANWAR – AND MALAYSIA NOW DESERVES A FRESH FACE WHO CAN DELIVER, NOT JUST TALK

I’m not power hungry, says Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Dismissing accusations of being power hungry, Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he offered to lead a proposed national operations council or Majlis Gerakan Negara (Mageran) because he wished to continue serving the country.

The former premier believed that the current national crisis should be handled by an experienced individual, such as himself.

“I’m not thinking of myself. If I was, I’d want to rest and enjoy (my personal time), but this issue requires someone with years of experience,” he told Sinar Harian in a Facebook live session today.

Mahathir noted that he had dealt with various financial and political issues as well as currency attacks throughout his first 22 years as prime minister.

Mahathir, however, acknowledged that he had tried to form a pact with Pakatan Harapan to overthrow the Perikatan Nasional government but was rejected because he volunteered to be prime minister for six months.

