WILL THE RULERS BE BAMBOOZLED BY MUHYIDDIN’S LAST-MINUTE ‘SMOKE & MIRRORS’? – A DAY BEFORE KEY ROYAL MEET, MUHYIDDIN TO UNVEIL ‘NATIONAL RECOVERY PLAN’ – EVEN AS HSBC THE LATEST FOREIGN COMPANY TO DOWNSCALE BY CLOSING 13 BRANCHES FROM DEC 31

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.
Malaysiakini understands that it is a pre-cabinet meeting that has been brought forward. These meetings are normally held on Wednesdays.
The prime minister is also scheduled to address the nation at 5pm this evening on the national recovery plan.
The Agong has been meeting various political leaders over the past week triggering speculation of another twist in the ongoing power tussle.
However, most of the leaders told the press that their audiences with the king had focused mainly on the economy and the nation’s Covid-19 response.
Muhyiddin’s audience today comes a day before a special Conference of Rulers meeting. MKINI
HSBC to close 13 branches from Dec 31
KUALA LUMPUR: HSBC Bank Malaysia has confirmed it is closing 13 of its branches with effect from Dec 31 this year.
These are the Bintulu, Labuan, Alor Setar, Cameron Highlands, Kuala Terengganu, Teluk Intan, Batu Pahat, Bentong, Raub, Inanam (Sabah), Senawang, Sungai Buloh and Gombak branches.
In a statement, it said customers could continue to conduct their banking transactions at the nearest branch, ATMs, via telephone banking or on its digital banking platforms.
“We want to reiterate our continued commitment to our business in Malaysia and transforming the future of banking,” HSBC said, adding that the country remains a priority growth market.
“We are just expanding our digital banking presence and reducing our branch footprint, in line with the evolving financial and banking services.”
The bank highlighted that a reflection of its commitment included HSBC Malaysia’s RM1 billion investment into its new headquarters in the TRX financial hub.
The group said it had also committed an investment of more than RM160 million to equip its branches with enhanced digital capabilities and new technology between 2021 and 2023.
“We have a long history of over 130 years in the country and plan to continue serving our customers and investing in our people, network and businesses,” it added.
The announcement comes in the wake of a recent report in which the National Union of Bank Employees (NUBE) slammed the bank for continuing its downsizing exercise.
NUBE general secretary J Solomon said HSBC Malaysia made an announcement on June 3 to carry out another voluntary separation scheme (VSS) and a mutual separation scheme (MSS) that could affect 600 employees.
“It’s the third in six years. This is a crushing blow to the hundreds of workers who are already reeling from the worsening Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. FMT