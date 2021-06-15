WILL THE RULERS BE BAMBOOZLED BY MUHYIDDIN’S LAST-MINUTE ‘SMOKE & MIRRORS’? – A DAY BEFORE KEY ROYAL MEET, MUHYIDDIN TO UNVEIL ‘NATIONAL RECOVERY PLAN’ – EVEN AS HSBC THE LATEST FOREIGN COMPANY TO DOWNSCALE BY CLOSING 13 BRANCHES FROM DEC 31

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.

Malaysiakini understands that it is a pre-cabinet meeting that has been brought forward. These meetings are normally held on Wednesdays.

The prime minister is also scheduled to address the nation at 5pm this evening on the national recovery plan.

The Agong has been meeting various political leaders over the past week triggering speculation of another twist in the ongoing power tussle.

However, most of the leaders told the press that their audiences with the king had focused mainly on the economy and the nation’s Covid-19 response.

Muhyiddin’s audience today comes a day before a special Conference of Rulers meeting. MKINI

