GET-READY-TO-QUIT-CABINET MEETING? ‘THIS IS FAKE’ – ISMAIL SABRI DENIES UMNO’S ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ TO MEET ZAHID TODAY

No Umno ministers meeting with Zahid today, says Ismail Sabri

Umno officials have denied that an extraordinary meeting has been called today for a discussion between party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Umno ministers.

“This is fake. No such meeting has been called,” said Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also a senior minister in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Umno executive secretary Mohd Sumali Reduan also gave a similar response when contacted by Malaysiakini this afternoon.

“There is no meeting,” he said.

Malaysiakini had contacted the party officials after a news portal earlier today published an article claiming that Ismail had sent out an invitation to Umno leaders with ministerial posts to have a meeting with Zahid at 3pm.

The meeting was purportedly set to take place at the party’s headquarters in the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre. MKINI

