A DAY WHEN ‘DICTATORSHIP’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME TAKES SECOND PLACE: ‘DO SOMETHING’ – FRUSTRATION BOILS OVER IN MALAYSIA – BUT WILL THEIR KING & SULTANS HEED THEIR PLEA – TO AT THE VERY LEAST RESTORE PARLIAMENT – AND ALLOW THE PEOPLE’S GROUSES & WISHES TAKE THEIR COURSE AS PER THEIR CONSTITUTION

As frustration boils over, people look to King, Rulers for direction

I had to study Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Part II in school. Like me, those who have read Shakespeare would never be able to forget Sir John Falstaff who plays a pivotal role in the drama. I’d venture to say that he is one of the most unforgettable characters in English literature.

The same play gave the world one of its most memorable lines in the English language: “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown.”

I suppose the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah finds himself in such a situation. While Henry IV was facing a rebellion, our King is beset by problems arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and political instability.

Suffering Malaysians, who have lost or are losing confidence in political leaders, are looking up to the King and the Malay Rulers for some sort of direction for the nation, if not an end to their troubles.

After being buffeted by a storm of politicking and manoeuvring by various parties and politicians trying to gain or retain power, Malaysians were pummelled by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent measures to overcome it.

In my Feb 4 column, I had said that people were getting restless and that new ideas and leadership were needed to overcome Covid-19. I had then said that things were getting from bad to worse. Now, almost five months later, restlessness and frustration have multiplied manifold and could soon reach breaking point.

This is because many people are hurting.

That explains why when the King granted an audience to leaders of various political parties last week, hopes went up for a resolution to the quagmire of economic hardship, unrelenting disease, rising deaths, and disruption to their lives. The King wanted feedback on the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economy, and how to alleviate the people’s suffering.

Several political leaders have informed us of the salient points they made during their meeting with the King.

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, for instance, told the King to set up a body similar to the National Operations Council established soon after the 1969 race riots and the subsequent declaration of an Emergency. Mahathir even offered to head such a council.

Basically, Mahathir is proposing that the current governing mechanism – the Emergency – remain the same but that he should be put in charge. Some are supportive of this idea of an authoritative council but others fear it will become an authoritarian council; they liken the proposal to a case of “from the frying pan into the fire”. They’ve had enough of both.

Opposition leader and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said he pleaded with the King not to extend the current Emergency which is slated to end on Aug 1. The Emergency started on Jan 12. Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also beseeched the King not to extend the Emergency beyond Aug 1.

There is indeed a clamour from various segments of society for Parliament to be allowed to reconvene as soon as possible. Most informed people also want an end to the Emergency. Even if this does not directly help bring down Covid-19 numbers, at least democracy will prevail and there will be some transparency and accountability.

The government of Muhyiddin Yassin, however, is confident it can defeat the pandemic and that the Emergency is necessary for it to function more effectively.

Muhyiddin sought the Emergency in January to enable his government to marshal resources more effectively and bring down the Covid-19 numbers. Parliament was suspended, allowing the government to pass new laws and implement measures to fight the pandemic without having to consult the public or be answerable to the people’s elected representatives.

It’s been five months since the Emergency was declared but the pandemic has actually gotten worse. Much worse, in fact.

If one were to see the exchanges by ordinary citizens on social media, it is clear that most of them are frustrated with the current government’s handling of the situation. Social media has been full of criticism about the double standards, flip-flop SOPs, confusing directives and statements, and other failings of the government.

The unelected Perikatan Nasional-led government is far from stable. Many analysts have said it’s hanging on simply because Parliament is not in session. They say Muhyiddin would lose a vote of confidence if Umno – currently part of the ruling government – keeps to its word to withdraw backing for the prime minister.

The public is therefore placing its hopes on the King and the Malay Rulers to help end their plight. Calls have been made on social media and elsewhere for the King and the Malay Rulers to “do something”.

Legal eagles will be in a better position to say what the King can and cannot do under the circumstances and what options are available to the King to resolve the dilemma.

It is possible that a collective decision will be made when the Malay Rulers meet. It is also possible that individual Rulers may decide to take action to help people within their own states, using powers under their state constitution.

I’m sure both the Rulers and Muhyiddin are aware that frustrations are boiling over and Covid-19 fatigue has sapped the strength of Malaysians to endure more pain. We need some resolution or at least some concrete direction towards a resolution of the pandemic, economic hardships and political uncertainty squeezing the nation.

That is why all eyes will be on the scheduled meeting of the King with the Malay Rulers on June 16.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.