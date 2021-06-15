AHEAD OF KEY RULERS’ MEETING – KU LI FORCED TO CANCEL PRESS CONFERENCE DUE TO ‘SEVERAL UNAVOIDABLE REASONS’

His office stated that this is due to “several unavoidable reasons” and any further developments would be informed.

There is no indication whether a press conference would be held online instead.

Meanwhile, Tengku Razaleigh told Malaysiakini that there were originally no plans to hold a press conference.

“The intention was to talk to one or maybe two papers.

“But the rest got to know about it, so in order to not disappoint anyone, it was decided to cancel the (press conference) this time,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, an invitation to attend Tengku Razaleigh’s press conference on Tuesday at 3pm was circulated to the press.

However, Malaysia Now later reported that the Umno veteran must obtain a permit to hold the event.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reportedly told the news portal that under the lockdown, which has been in place since June 1, no gatherings are allowed even if there is a limit on the number of attendees.

“He has to get a police permit,” he was quoted as saying.

The news portal claimed the number of reporters present at the press conference was limited to 10 to avoid overcrowding, and the event would also be broadcasted online.

The invitation does not mention what issue would be raised at the event.

However, it comes at a time when the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is meeting various political leaders regarding the ongoing emergency and efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Council of Rulers is scheduled to convene a meeting on Wednesday.

MKINI

.