LOUSY! EVEN AMONG MPs, INCLUDING 2 DEPUTY MINISTERS, 71% SAY KHAIRY’S VACCINATION ROLLOUT INEFFICIENT – WITH THE LATEST ‘MANUAL ERROR’ BLAMED FOR APPOINTMENTS SCHEDULED AT CENTRES THAT WERE CLOSED

A survey has shown that 71 percent out of 58 parliamentarians polled felt that the rollout of vaccines under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) was not efficient, rapid, or impartial.

Only 19 percent felt the rollout has been efficient while the remaining 10 percent were unsure, said Seed Community for a Professional Parliament – the group that conducted the survey.

“Even among the proportion of MPs that the government involved in the implementation or provision of feedback on NIP, only 43 percent agreed the programme is being run efficiently, rapidly, and impartially, while half disagreed,” it said in a statement today.

The group explained that all 220 existing MPs were directly invited to respond to the survey. Some 58 MPs responded within the prescribed time frame representing 26 percent of the total 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat.

Two respondents were deputy ministers, Seed said.

The online survey was conducted by Seed between May 20 and June 12 to get feedback from lawmakers on the implementation of NIP. MKINI

