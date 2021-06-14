LOUSY! EVEN AMONG MPs, INCLUDING 2 DEPUTY MINISTERS, 71% SAY KHAIRY’S VACCINATION ROLLOUT INEFFICIENT – WITH THE LATEST ‘MANUAL ERROR’ BLAMED FOR APPOINTMENTS SCHEDULED AT CENTRES THAT WERE CLOSED

A survey has shown that 71 percent out of 58 parliamentarians polled felt that the rollout of vaccines under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) was not efficient, rapid, or impartial.
Only 19 percent felt the rollout has been efficient while the remaining 10 percent were unsure, said Seed Community for a Professional Parliament – the group that conducted the survey.
“Even among the proportion of MPs that the government involved in the implementation or provision of feedback on NIP, only 43 percent agreed the programme is being run efficiently, rapidly, and impartially, while half disagreed,” it said in a statement today.
The group explained that all 220 existing MPs were directly invited to respond to the survey. Some 58 MPs responded within the prescribed time frame representing 26 percent of the total 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat.
Two respondents were deputy ministers, Seed said.
The online survey was conducted by Seed between May 20 and June 12 to get feedback from lawmakers on the implementation of NIP. MKINI
Khairy says ‘manual error’ behind botched weekend Covid-19 vaccination appointments
During the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) press conference with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, Khairy said that the incidents are being investigated.
“On people who have been set appointments, this is a manual error. We are investigating where, but there are manual uploads of appointments and when that happens, they do not look at the date of the PPV openings. They give it on the weekends.
“By the way this should be resolved because PPVs should be operating seven days a week, soon,” he said.
“So that is the quickest way right now, so I ask that those who received vaccination appointments at other places or other states to do an application via the help desk, and we will give appointments as soon as possible, as quickly as possible to your nearest PPVs,” he added.
There have been several cases documented on social media posts where citizens who were allocated slots over the weekend come to the PPVs only to realise that they are closed on that day. MALAY MAIL
