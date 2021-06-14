KIT SIANG DARES LATEST ‘PM-TO-BE CANDIDATE’ HISHAM – HOW SERIOUS ARE YOU IN CRITICIZING MUHYIDDIN’S COVID-19 MANAGEMENT? DO YOU DARE CALL FOR RE-OPENING OF PARLIAMENT?

The “flying car” Minister, who made everyone squirm when he opened his mouth when he was in Pakatan Harapan Government, is right this time – no need for a National Operations Council (NOC) but crucial to reconvene Parliament as soon as possible.

May be this was the reason why he was sidelined and excluded from the National Security Council; (NSC) meetings on the Covid-19 disaster, although he is the Minister in charge of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, the Special Functions Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, recently lamented that he was no longer invited to NSC meetings on Covid-19.

He said: “As of now, I am not a member of the NSC. I used to be. I do not know what is going on. The last time I was with NSC was before Hari Raya (Aidilfitri).”

Redzuan was describing how a kakistocracy works.

As for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP), Redzuan felt that more could be done.

He questioned the decision to accept certain vaccines but not others that have received approval from their countries of origin and the World Health Organization (WHO) like Sputnik V and Sinopharm.

Redzuan was also critical of the government’s handling of the inoculation process, including the focus on setting up mega vaccine centres, better known as PPVs.

He said while such facilities might be good for large cities to prevent overcrowding, the government should instead utilise existing facilities nationwide to make it easier for the public to get vaccinated.

Redzuan also complained that the government had not fully made use of its immense human resources, which could be mobilised to speed up the NIP, for example, the Civil Defence Force (CDF), an agency under Nadma, which has more than 2.2 million volunteers.

I find myself agreeing more with Redzuan than with the Prime Minister and other members of the present bloated Cabinet, and definitely more now than when Redzuan was a Minister in the Pakatan Harapan days – on his stand with regard to the government’s handling of the pandemic especially with regard to the vaccination rollout.

But his most profound contribution is his view that there is no need for a National Operations Council (NOC) in Malaysia in 2021 and crucial to reconvene Parliament as soon as possible.

Will Foreign Minister, Hishamuddin Hussein, touted as a Prime-Ministerial possibility and the second minister to criticise Putrajaya’s pandemic response particularly the pace of the national vaccination rollout, support Redzuan in Cabinet for an end to the emergency and the reconvening of Parliament immediately?

(Media Statement (3) by DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 14th June 2021)

-https://blog.limkitsiang.com/

.