HEY PRESTO! AND NEW CASES DROP BELOW 5,000 FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 27 DAYS – AS INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN REGIME COMES UNDER UNPRECEDENTED FIRE – WITH RESIDENTS OF SG KG PENCALA STILL UNCLEAR ‘WHERE IS THE EMCO’ IN THEIR AREA 5 DAYS AFTER IT WAS ‘IMPLEMENTED’
Cases drop to below 5,000 for first time in 27 days with 4,949 new infections
FOR the first time in 27 days, Malaysia has reported daily Covid-19 cases below 5,000, as the country recorded 4,949 fresh infections in the past 24 hours.
The last time Malaysia logged cases below 5,000 was on May 18, when 4,865 cases were reported.
Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the new cases reported today, Klang Valley accounted for 2,026 infections.
Selangor continued to log the largest number of cases among the states, with 1,523 cases, followed by Sarawak with 744 cases and Kuala Lumpur completing the top three with 503 cases.
All other states in the country also reported new cases as of noon today.
Besides this, as of last night, a total of 4,490, 270 doses of vaccines were administered.
Of them, 3,132,304 individuals received their first doses, while 1,357,966 completed both doses.
Where in Kg Sg Penchala is the EMCO, asks Hannah
“However, until today there are residents of Kg Sg Penchala who are still confused over the specific location of the EMCO,” she added.
Yeoh said she was informed that only a few specific roads would be under the EMCO and not the entire Kg Sg Penchala.
Yeoh said this has become cumbersome to residents who are living in the surrounding areas where the EMCO had been imposed.
Daily wage earners and those who have to take unpaid leave due to the EMCO are affected, she said.
She added they also need food supplies due to the loss of income, and that the villagers were ridden with fear of leaving their homes due to the EMCO.
She urged the NSC to make a clear announcement on which areas in Kg Sg Penchala are under EMCO to avert any confusion, especially among those who need to move in and out for work.
Yeoh added that the circulation of fake WhatsApp messages of residents running away from the EMCO area that have gone viral and the alleged number of fatalities can be avoided if the NSC provided the necessary updates from time to time.
Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on June 8 that Kg Sg Penchala would be placed under EMCO as 65 new positive Covid-19 cases were detected in the area over the past two weeks.
