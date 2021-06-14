HEY PRESTO! AND NEW CASES DROP BELOW 5,000 FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 27 DAYS – AS INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN REGIME COMES UNDER UNPRECEDENTED FIRE – WITH RESIDENTS OF SG KG PENCALA STILL UNCLEAR ‘WHERE IS THE EMCO’ IN THEIR AREA 5 DAYS AFTER IT WAS ‘IMPLEMENTED’

Cases drop to below 5,000 for first time in 27 days with 4,949 new infections

FOR the first time in 27 days, Malaysia has reported daily Covid-19 cases below 5,000, as the country recorded 4,949 fresh infections in the past 24 hours.

The last time Malaysia logged cases below 5,000 was on May 18, when 4,865 cases were reported.

Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the new cases reported today, Klang Valley accounted for 2,026 infections.

Selangor continued to log the largest number of cases among the states, with 1,523 cases, followed by Sarawak with 744 cases and Kuala Lumpur completing the top three with 503 cases.

The new cases in Selangor consolidated its place at the top of overall figures with 216,482 cases, a vast difference to second-placed Kuala Lumpur, which recorded 67,719, and Sabah with 66 316 cases.

All other states in the country also reported new cases as of noon today.

Besides this, as of last night, a total of 4,490, 270 doses of vaccines were administered.

Of them, 3,132,304 individuals received their first doses, while 1,357,966 completed both doses.