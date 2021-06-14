BOMBSHELL – HISHAM GETTING READY TO TAKE OVER AS PM? BUT AS BERSATU’S PM OR UMNO’S PM? FOREIGN MINISTER WHO SUDDENLY STARTED TO WEIGH IN ON COVID-19 MISMANAGEMENT RAISES EYEBROWS – ESPECIALLY AFTER ‘BLAMING EVERYONE EXCEPT THE PN GOVT THEMSELVES’

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has called on the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to admit fault for the botched National Immunisation Programme (NIP) and mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lim cited Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein’s recent critiques in claiming that PN is blaming everyone except themselves for the health crisis.

“The PN government is blaming everyone except themselves for the botched NIP, the gross mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the economic crisis.

“Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein has urged PN to learn from its mistakes in the battle against Covid-19, criticising the bureaucracy within the government as a ‘key barrier’ to both the country’s vaccination efforts and accepting much-needed international assistance and cooperation.

“The PN government is highly irresponsible and incompetent in consistently pushing the narrative that the Covid-19 health crisis, economic and political crisis has nothing to do with them,” he said in a statement issued today.

Hishamuddin had previously called for consistent standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the current movement control order (MCO) and to expedite the approval of vaccines.

Lim said these are old suggestions that have been repeatedly stated by Pakatan Harapan to no avail.

He urged Hishammuddin to instead call for a change of approach with regards to the battle against Covid-19.

“Hishammuddin should be pushing for a change of approach from bringing people to vaccines to bringing vaccines to the people by increasing the number of vaccine administration centres (PPV) by another 2,000 from the current 381 in the country.

“Increasing the number of PPVs will help bring vaccines closer to the people, especially in the rural areas,” Lim said.

He also called on Hishammuddin to admit that the rising daily infections and death toll is due to double standards in enforcement between VIPs and the ordinary rakyat as well as repeated U-turns in the compliance of the MCO’s SOPs.

Lim also claimed that the recent policy flip-flops between ministries on the operation of businesses during MCO has had a devastating impact on the economy.

“Unless the PN government admits where they went wrong, they will never be able to correct its faults, reset and take the correct path to overcome the Covid-19 and economic crisis,” Lim said. MKINI

Curious Hisham now touching on Covid-19 policy amid PM talks – PKR MP

Hang Tuah Jaya MP Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said it was curious that Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein was now getting into discussions about the country’s Covid-19 policy. The PKR lawmaker noted this amid talks of a push for Hishammuddin to replace Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister. Hishammuddin had dismissed such talks as “rumours”. “I find it curious that prior to this, Hishammuddin had not commented on issues unrelated to his portfolio as the foreign minister but since talks emerged that he was a prime ministerial candidate to replace Muhyiddin, we are now hearing his views about the Covid-19 pandemic management,” Shamsul said in a statement. Hishammuddin had said that the country appeared to have “lost the delicate balance” between lives and livelihood. He also said the standard operating procedures (SOP) needed to be consistent while the people also expected a faster rate of vaccination. However, Shamsul said many of the arguments have already been previously raised and was more intrigued at Hishammuddin’s timing. Hishammuddin was the second minister to publicly criticise his own government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last week, Special Functions Minister Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof also aired his unhappiness at the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic. These developments came as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was interviewing the country’s top political leaders and the coming Conference of Rulers meeting on Wednesday to decide on the emergency which expires in August. The emergency, which came into force in January, had neutralised worries about the Perikatan Nasional government’s stability despite its fragile majority as Parliament was suspended. However, that could end in August. Shamsul, who is also the PKR information chief, said Hishammuddin should press the prime minister to reconvene Parliament. “As someone who loves the country and democracy, I am confident that Hishammuddin, who is speculated to be a prime minister in waiting, would share the same spirit. “Therefore, I hope he too can play his role in pressuring Muhyiddin to end the emergency and immediately restore democracy by reconvening Parliament,” he said. MKINI MKINI

