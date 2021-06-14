BRAIN DRAIN – NO WONDER MALAYSIA STUCK WITH ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL’ NOW: MALAYSIAN-BORN SCIENCE JOURNALIST ED YONG WINS 2021 PULITZER PRIZE – FOR HIS PREDICTIVE & EXPLANATORY REPORTING ABOUT COVID-19
Born in 1981, Edmund, better known as Ed Yong, migrated to the UK in 1994 and became a citizen in 2005.
Yong has been writing for The Atlantic in the US since 2015 and won the award for his series of articles where he anticipated the course of the coronavirus pandemic, clarified its dangers, and illuminated the American government’s failure to curb it.
The Atlantic in acknowledging Yong’s accomplishments said Yong began warning readers about the fragility of America’s pandemic preparedness long before Covid-19 emerged.
In a series of tweets, Yong who is also a juror, said “I could not have done this without the amazing people at the Atlantic, who collectively created an environment where award-winning work was possible. It really takes a village, and in recognition of that.
“I’ll be splitting the prize money between everyone who worked on my pieces last year—every editor, copy editor, fact checker, artist, and more. Even when individuals win Pulitzers, their work depends on a community. I want to honor mine,” he said.
This is not Yong’s first award. In 2016 he was awarded the Byron H. Waksman Award for Excellence in the Public Communication of Life Sciences.
Yong was selected for his excellence in science writing, which includes his popular blog, Not Exactly Rocket Science, his work with national publications such as The Atlantic, and his first book, I Contain Multitudes, which focuses on microbiology.
His blog Not Exactly Rocket Science was part of the National Geographic Phenomena network.
The Pulitzer Prize is an award for achievements in newspaper, magazine and online journalism, literature and musical composition within the United States. MALAY MAIL
Malaysia-born science journalist Ed Yong wins 2021 Pulitzer Prize
PETALING JAYA: Malaysia-born journalist Edmund Yong has won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for his explanatory reporting of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A tweet by the The Pulitzer Prizes on June 12 stated that Yong, a science writer with the American magazine The Atlantic since 2015, has been awarded the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in explanatory reporting.
Responding to this, Yong said in a tweet that reporting on the pandemic was the most fulfilling and difficult challenge of his professional life.
“I did my best to give our readers a stable platform from which to make sense of a crisis that defied sense. I’m sad these stories were ever necessary but I hope they made a difference,” he tweeted on Saturday (June 12).
“It really takes a village, and in recognition of that I’ll be splitting the prize money between everyone who worked on my pieces last year – every editor, copy editor, fact checker, artist, and more. Even when individuals win Pulitzers, their work depends on a community. I want to honour mine,” he said.
He also thanked his wife – science communicator Liz Neeley – in a tweet on his account.
“@lizneely kept me afloat through all of it. Her ferocious intellect, boundless empathy, and ability to maintain optimism while facing cold reality, are all part of the DNA of my work. I love you, Liz. You’re my whole, my hope, my home,” said Yong.
Meanwhile, The Atlantic said through a page on its website compiling Yong’s articles on the pandemic in the US that he “anticipated the course of the coronavirus pandemic, clarified its dangers, and illuminated the American government’s disastrous failure to curb it”.
The Atlantic added that Yong correctly predicted an interconnected set of dangers for the US, including breakdowns in international communication, chronic under-funding of public health, shortages of supplies and scientific expertise at the federal level. ANN
MALAY MAIL / ANN
.