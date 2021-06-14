NOT A GOOD SIGN FOR ALREADY SHAKY MUHYIDDIN – GPS, WHICH DELAYED STATE POLLS, TELLS AGONG IT WANTS HERD IMMUNITY FOR SARAWAK BY AUGUST – BUT DOES NOT DECLARE SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN’S UNPOPULAR PN GOVT

GPS outlines Covid-19 plan to Agong, keeps political cards close to chest

Four component party leaders of the Sarawak ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) today met with the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong to outline their vision for the Covid-19 battle.

They later issued a press statement sharing that vision with the public but kept the coalition’s future political direction close to the chest.

The virtual meeting was attended by PBS president Abang Johari Openg, PRS president James Jemut Masing, SUPP chairperson Sim Kui Hian and PDP chairperson Tiong King Sing.

Masing, Sim and Tiong, in a joint statement, said they backed Abang Johari’s position as the GPS chairperson on three crucial factors in the fight against Covid-19 that were presented to the ruler.

They said this included accelerating the Covid-19 vaccination programme so that it can be completed by August in order to achieve herd immunity.

This would be several months earlier than the federal government’s target to achieve herd immunity.

It also coincides with the expiry of the state of emergency.

Another key aspect, they said, was ensuring “the presence of a strong and stable government to ensure the Covid-19 programme and economic implementation are well-grounded”.

Finally, they also emphasised the need for a Covid-19 economic exit plan.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had yesterday announced that an exit plan was in the works.

However, the GPS leaders did not reveal whether there was any discussion on the political configuration at the federal level.

The future of the Perikatan Nasional-led federal government is in focus ahead of the emergency expiry due to its fragile majority.

Its majority woes were temporarily put on hold in January when the emergency was declared as an emergency government did not need to rely on a parliamentary majority.

However, this will again become an issue once democracy is restored.

While Muhyiddin’s majority is fragile, the opposition, too, is divided and has struggled to challenge the PN government.

GPS, which is part of the PN-led federal government, is seen as a key bloc that can swing the balance of power. It has 18 MPs.

