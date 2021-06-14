WITH PM POST CONCLUSIVELY OUT OF HIS REACH, ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR NOW GREEDY TO BE DPM? LOYALISTS OF PKR CHIEF NOW PROD DAP TO WORK WITH UMNO

He said this was something to consider, if and when Umno quits Perikatan Nasional.

“When Parliament reconvenes, the next step is to seek legitimacy,” Abdullah told Malaysiakini.

As such, he said negotiations between Harapan and Umno would be required.

They could either be part of the same government or work out a confidence and supply arrangement, like in Perak, he added.

“What’s happening in Perak – that is what is meant as a new alignment.”

Abdullah said he wouldn’t mind if Umno supported the new government or becomes part of it, but he hopes DAP would be on board.

“We want to develop the country. I appreciate it if DAP and Umno can work together,” he added.

Abdullah said this amid DAP’s hesitance on cooperating with Umno, particularly as several of its leaders who are together in a faction are facing corruption charges.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng was quoted by Mingguan Malaysia yesterday as saying that the opposition’s “big tent” approach was intended to unite the opposition, rather than about cooperation with Umno.

“That was merely the view of PKR. In Harapan, the big tent approach that we adopted meant to unify all opposition parties and any government MPs who are prepared to fight the prime minister to end the nationwide emergency immediately,” Lim had said.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, citing the “big tent” agreement, had said that Harapan could work with all parties, including Umno, if they accepted the reform agenda.

PKR’s Harapan allies DAP and Amanah have been pushing the big tent concept but with a different focus – to join forces with other opposition parties such as Warisan, Upko, Pejuang and Muda.

Abdullah stressed that in politics, there are no permanent enemies and friends.

He said the tie-up with Umno could take place through negotiations, when the emergency expires in August or before the next general election.

He added that other opposition parties could also be part of the arrangement.

Abdullah said this was his personal view but stressed that he was aligned with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

The Anwar loyalist said the opposition leader could helm a new government and his goal would be to end the emergency and revive the economy.

Umno has tentatively indicated that it plans to quit the PN government in August.

MKINI

.