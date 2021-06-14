WITH MUHYIDDIN REGIME ON ITS LAST LEGS – ATTENTION SWIVELS TO WHO WILL BECOME THE NEXT UMNO PM – ALREADY CALLS INTENSIFY FOR GRAFT-TAINTED ZAHID TO MAKE WAY FOR KU LI, HISHAM OR MAT HASAN

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should consider making a big “sacrifice” for the sake of the party and make way for other leaders, says a political analyst.

Mustafa Ishak, a former politics professor, said the reality is that Zahid and Umno will face an uphill task of overcoming the perception linked to Zahid’s trial on 47 charges of money laundering and criminal breach of trust involving millions from Yayasan Akalbudi.

Had it not been for the corruption case, Zahid would have naturally been Umno’s candidate to be prime minister, said Mustafa in response to a proposal by former minister Zaid Ibrahim that Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah should be appointed interim prime minister of a new government.

Mustafa said although Zahid was Umno president, others such as Tengku Razaleigh, deputy president Mohamad Hasan, vice-president Ismail Sabri and former vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein were more likely candidates for the top position.

“I think Zahid also realises his predicament and the need for him to do the right thing for Umno, especially if he wants Umno to have a better chance of winning the next general election or having an interim prime minister from the party should the situation arise”.

He said this was the dilemma facing Umno and why it needs to expedite its party elections.

“For the journey ahead, Umno needs a leader who can lead them to victory. All those with political baggage should make way for others for the party’s sake.”

Azmi Hassan, a former Universiti Teknologi Malaysia academic, agreed that Zahid’s cases will make it difficult for Umno in the war of perception, though party polls were not necessarily the answer.

“There is a split in Umno, so there is no telling who among the leaders touted for the presidency will emerge the victor. ”

He said the split in the party could worsen if party elections were held, leading to Umno entering the general election more fractured than it is now.

Azmi said although Zahid can remain as Umno president, the party needs to make it clear who their choice for PM is and it should not be Zahid so long as he is facing trial.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.