BERSATU BECOMING MORE ‘NINCOMPOOP’ BY THE DAY – START MAKING PLANS TO VACCINATE CHILDREN, STARTING WITH THE 12 TO 17 AGE GROUP – INSTEAD OF COMING OUT WITH THREATS TO PUT ‘CUT OFF DATES’ ON VACCINE ROLLOUT

Make plans to vaccinate those aged 12 to 17, says MP

PETALING JAYA: A DAP MP said Putrajaya should make proactive plans to start vaccinating those aged between 12 and 17 years, as the recent Covid-19 cases among children were “alarming”.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said according to reports, 82,341 children had been infected with Covid-19 from Jan 25, 2020, to May 30, 2021, with the “vast majority” of cases happening this year.

He said children of all ages were infected, including 19,851 under the age of five.

Yii said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also noted that three children under the age of five years had died in the first five months of 2021.

In addition, 27 children had been admitted to paediatric intensive care units (PICUs) this year, with 19 under the age of five.

Yii said there is growing evidence that children can suffer from Long Covid and be unwell for months after infection.

He also said countries like the US, Canada, Singapore, the UK, France, Germany and Japan have approved for children aged between 12 and 18 to be vaccinated based on available data of vaccine safety.

“I believe that in Malaysia, the government can make the necessary arrangements to first open registrations to children aged 12-18 as soon as possible in preparation to vaccinate them after the high-risk groups in Phase 2 and economic frontliners are covered,” he said in a statement.

Yii also said that if the nation wants to achieve herd immunity as early as August, it must include two important groups that make up “a significant chunk of our community”.

Apart from children, estimated to comprise up to 30% of the population, the other group were migrants, documented or otherwise, at almost 5 million.

“In order to reach sufficient rates of Covid-19 vaccination in the population, the government must look at ways to identify and include them as part of the National Immunisation Programme (PICK) as soon as possible,” he said. FMT

Unreal to have vaccine cut-off date, say MPs

PETALING JAYA: Gopeng MP Dr Lee Boon Chye, dismissing a suggestion of a deadline for Covid-19 vaccine registration, has urged the government to find out why people are reluctant to be vaccinated.

“They may not have obtained the correct information, or want their own choice of vaccines, or they may have some reservations (about vaccines),” Lee said.

He described the proposed deadline as “a silly idea” as more than 10 million people are still waiting for their vaccination slots.

The suggestion of a deadline had come from Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan earlier today. He said a deadline may create a “sense of urgency” and draw members of the public into signing up quickly.

Wan Saiful also said the government and NGOs can join forces to register members of the public before the suggested deadline.

However, Lee, who was deputy health minister in the previous government, said the vaccine registration process should be made simpler for people such as the disabled (OKU) registered with the Welfare Department.

Wan Saiful’s idea also came under criticism from MCA youth leader Ryan Ho who cast doubt if Malaysia would be able to achieve herd immunity if there was a cut-off date for registrations.

“For those who did not sign up before the deadline, can they be vaccinated? How about we raise awareness of vaccination and get more volunteers instead?” he said on Facebook.

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh of DAP said on Twitter that Bersatu leaders such as Wan Saiful were “detached from reality” while Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming sarcastically “praised” Wan Saiful for the deadline suggestion.

The government has said that a total of 4.36 million doses of vaccine have been administered so far. FMT

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.