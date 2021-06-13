Pejuang has invited party leaders from both sides of the partisan to sit down at the same table in order to find common ground to rebuild a new Malaysia, said the party’s Federal Territories pro-tem chief Khairuddin Abu Hassan.

Khairuddin also said the suggestion by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to form a National Operations Council (NOC) is for the sake of the country and its people.

“It is time for everyone, regardless of whether you are from the government or the opposition, to sit at the same table for the sake of their love for this country and to continue working together to find common ground to rebuild a new Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

Everyone can then give their opinions on how to improve the NOC proposal, he added, so that it can be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Council of Rulers.

Khairuddin said the NOC, also known as Mageran, is based on voluntary service without any salary except for an “allowance that will not burden the country”.

“In reality, the suggestion to form an NOC should be supported by everyone so that the Agong and the Council of Rulers will grant it for the sake of the country and its people.

“InsyaAllah, I dare say that this thoughtful suggestion by Mahathir is the best formula to save Malaysia,” Khairuddin.

Previously, Mahathir, who is also the Langkawi MP, revealed he had proposed the formation of an NOC government to the Agong during their meeting on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Khairuddin said the NOC may also pave the way for a “unity government” that could consist of individuals from all backgrounds who are coming together to rebuild Malaysia.

He also urged Umno and Pakatan Harapan leaders not to immediately dismiss this idea as it is not an attempt to change the government.

“Many have misperceived this as Mahathir suggesting the formation of the NOC for his own political agenda. This is a very inaccurate accusation.

“So far he is the only one who has suggested a solution, a concrete way of resolving the current health, economic, political and social crisis in this country,” Khairuddin said.

MKINI

.