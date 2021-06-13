UMNO MP TAJUDDIN, WHO WAS ARRESTED BY MACC AFTER HIS SACKING AS PRASARANA CHIEF, NOW TELLS HIS PARTY – ‘HELP THE PN GOVT, DON’T PUSH FOR ELECTIONS’

PETALING JAYA: Umno should help the government and focus on the fight against Covid-19 instead of pushing for a fresh general election, says the party’s elections director, Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

In a statement, the Pasir Salak MP said calls for a general election would only complicate the Perikatan Nasional government’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

“As the Umno elections director, I am committed to helping the government in the national agenda and freeing the people and the country from this pandemic.”

He said the Umno machinery in state and parliamentary constituencies should be mobilised to help the government.

Tajuddin said the high number of Covid-19 cases demanded that Umno focus on the safety and well-being of the people.

“The country is facing a spike in cases and deaths.

“I urge the party machinery to put the people first even though they are focused on elections,” he said, adding that the party’s 3.5 million members can be mobilised to help the government.

