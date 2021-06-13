CRAZY LOCKDOWN ‘MUHYIDDIN STYLE’ – NEIGHBOURS START TO FIGHT OVER GARDENING & PARKING – WHILE THANKS TO LETTER FROM ‘DPM’ AZMIN’S MITI, GANG 36 MEMBERS ENTER MALACCA & STAGE RM1.2 MIL ROBBERY

SHAH ALAM: Police have urged for cooler heads to prevail after a video of a clash between two groups of neighbours went viral.

Shah Alam OCPD Asst Comm Baharudin Mat Taib said they received two reports over the incident which occurred at around 3pm on Friday (June 11).

“The incident that occurred at a neighbourhood at Section 24, Shah Alam, was sparked over a disagreement over gardening and parking.

“We recorded statements from all those involved and are investigating the case for rioting, committing mischief and committing an act that could negligently spread an infectious disease as well as movement control order violations,” he said in a statement on Saturday (June 12).

He said investigations revealed both parties have agreed to make peace and have retracted their police reports.

“With that said we will still conduct our investigations in a fair and transparent manner.

“The community is also advised not to take actions into their own hands in any situation which could lead to breaking the law,” he said.

He also warned against taking advantage of the issue in order to maintain public unity.

“The investigation papers will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutors office as soon as possible,” he said.

A four-minute video of the incident had gone viral on Saturday.

In the video, two women standing by the roadside were seen being engaged in a shouting match with a man inside the house.

The man gets visibly angered and comes out to confront the women and a struggle ensues.

Shortly after, more people appear and the situation becomes more volatile and the woman was shoved in a drain. The man was also later seen falling in the drain. ANN

Gang 36 members enter Melaka with ‘Miti letter,’ stage RM1.2mil robbery