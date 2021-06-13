SO STUPID OR NOT, BERSATU FINALLY REALIZES – ‘ACTUALLY WE CAN’T HAVE A GOVT LIKE THIS. WE PAY THEM MONEY BUT THEY DON’T SUPPORT US,’ SAYS BEWILDERED SYED HAMID ON UMNO – ‘I HAVE NEVER SEEN A GOVT LIKE THIS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD’

Paid by govt but Umno leaders have ‘other dreams’, says Bersatu man

PETALING JAYA: A former Umno leader has taken a swipe at his former colleagues for their refusal to back Perikatan Nasional (PN).

In an interview with Utusan Malaysia, Syed Hamid Albar, who is now with Bersatu, said the plan to form a PN presidential council involving the leaders of parties in the government did not materialise because Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) did not back PN.

The presidential council was mooted last December as a platform for discussions on government policy and to strengthen cooperation between parties in the government.

It was reported then that all parties in the government had agreed to its formation. However, there has been almost no word on it since.

“How can we establish a presidential council when Umno and BN do not support PN?

“This is a government led by PN. Umno leaders take a salary from the government, they use official government cars, but they have other dreams,” said Syed Hamid.

He said this was “strange and unique”, though neither Umno nor Bersatu were to blame because although they shared the same “bed”, they had “different dreams”.

“Actually, we cannot have a government like this.”

Syed Hamid, a former federal minister, said when a government is made up of parties, the party’s members are appointed to the government.

But, he said, Umno leaders who have not been appointed have been bashing the government.

“I have never seen a government like this anywhere in the world.”

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

